Rebels win a big one in incredible comeback

Red Deer takes the final playoff spot from Brandon for Eastern Conference

The Rebels made a stunning comeback tonight to defeat Brandon Wheat Kings, 5-3, at the Centrium.

More to come …

Previous story
Lacombe Ram boys fall in two games to Raiders; Raider Girls overcome Lightning

Just Posted

Rebels win a big one in incredible comeback

Red Deer takes the final playoff spot from Brandon for Eastern Conference

UPDATE: Child Porn charges laid after ICE receives tip from Australia

Lots of charges relating to child sexual exploitation have now been laid against Christopher Juneau

Red Deer RCMP asking for public assistance after armed robbery

The suspects stole a truck and a 68-year-old male was injured in the course of the robbery

Lacombe Ram boys fall in two games to Raiders; Raider Girls overcome Lightning

Lacombe Rams season ended after being down two starters in Game 2

Happy International Women’s Day!

It’s important to recognize the women in our lives

Insta-Monarch: Queen Elizabeth makes first Instagram post

Using an iPad, she shared an image on the official royal family Instagram account

Notley, Kenney square off on best way to bring more women into politics

Both parties have worked to attract more women as nominees for the upcoming election.

‘Empire’ actor Jussie Smollett indicted on felony charges

Smollett has been indicted on 16 felony charges

Ponoka RCMP busy with rural property crime

Last week was a busy one for Ponoka RCMP with several break and enter and theft files

Blackfalds RCMP advising of hazardous driving conditions at QEII Gasoline Alley

Major delays are expected

RCMP/Sheriffs find owner of teddy bear

Officers in Athabasca were able to find the owner thanks to a viral Facebook post

Wetaskiwin woman sought by police for multiple charges

Wetaskiwin RCMP are looking for wanted female

UPDATE: Tow restriction in Leduc County, QEII

Motorists advised to avoid driving on the QE2 in central Alberta, Leduc

Alberta Mountie accused of off-duty assaults in Whistler

Edmonton police say the RCMP officer has been reassigned from his operational duties

Most Read