Goodbye to our local readers

Red Deer Express closing its doors Wednesday

It is with sadness that we say goodbye to our readers of the Red Deer Express.

Black Press Media, which also owns the Red Deer Advocate, announced this week that it will cease publication of the Red Deer Express as of Wednesday.

“When we first bought the Red Deer Express seven years ago, we felt there was enough of a market to run both the Express and the Advocate as competitors in the Red Deer market,” said company president and CEO Rick O’Connor.

“However, as readers have migrated towards a number of different platforms, including print and the web, it’s become clear we really need to focus our energies on one brand.”

The Express has provided the community with many local stories around entertainment, health, local politics and important issues in the city. It has prided itself on providing local coverage and having the integrity to cover both sides of every story.

That tradition will continue to be demonstrated by the Red Deer Advocate, which has served the region since 1907 as a daily newspaper, and increasingly, through its popular website.

Many of the columnists and features that have connected the Express to the community are expected to be embraced by the Advocate in coming weeks.

As well, with exceptions, employees of the Express have been offered opportunities at the Advocate or with the company’s other Central Alberta operations.

The staff at the Express have enjoyed getting to know so many different people in the community, whether that was meeting for interviews, photo shoots or attending the many events around the city.

It has been an extreme pleasure getting to know everybody in this community and getting to capture the moments that have made the city what it is.

The team at the Red Deer Express wants to thank the readers for their devotion to our paper. We will miss everyone and thank you again.

Your support of local journalism is appreciated. To subscribe to the Advocate, email circulation@reddeeradvocate.com or call 403-314-4300.

Study: Why Canadian police should have a dedicated animal cruelty unit
Maker of OxyContin agrees to $270M Oklahoma settlement

