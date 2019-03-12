Annual Red Deer Public Schools Ski Loppet takes place at River Bend Golf Course

About 500 students raced a three-and five-kilometre course

Red Deer students McKinley Penninga, left, and Ava Kay ski toward the finish line Tuesday afternoon during the Ski Loppet held at the River Bend Golf Course. Robin Grant/Red Deer Express

Roughly 500 students from public schools across Red Deer hit the ski trails this afternoon for the annual cross-country Ski Loppet.

Students in Grades three to 12 raced in three- and five-kilometre races.