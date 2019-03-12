Red Deer students McKinley Penninga, left, and Ava Kay ski toward the finish line Tuesday afternoon during the Ski Loppet held at the River Bend Golf Course. Robin Grant/Red Deer Express

Annual Red Deer Public Schools Ski Loppet takes place at River Bend Golf Course

About 500 students raced a three-and five-kilometre course

Roughly 500 students from public schools across Red Deer hit the ski trails this afternoon for the annual cross-country Ski Loppet.

Students in Grades three to 12 raced in three- and five-kilometre races.

Previous story
18 Canadians among 157 people killed in Ethiopian Airlines plane crash

Just Posted

Women’s March participant speaks out about alleged rude comment made by Yellow Vest protester

Amber Maetche says ‘rope ‘em and grope ‘em’ comment is not okay by today’s standards

Red Deer University students learn how boxing can help improve the lifestyle of those with Parkinson’s

Boxing gym helping to reverse, reduce and delay the symptoms of serious nervous system disorder

Agencies come together to host ‘Community – The Power of One’

The annual event runs March 23rd at the Welikoklad Event Centre

Annual Red Deer Public Schools Ski Loppet takes place at River Bend Golf Course

About 500 students raced a three-and five-kilometre course

Red Deer Players presents ‘Mixed Nuts’ on March 23rd

Comedy/music evening includes launch of communty arts scholarship

Annual Red Deer Public Schools Ski Loppet takes place at River Bend Golf Course

About 500 students raced a three-and five-kilometre course

Much of world bans Boeing jet involved in Ethiopia crash

European Union is the latest to halt use of Boeing 373 Max 8

‘Dark Knight’ trilogy back to theatres as Batman turns 80

Get ready for back-to-back screenings of “Batman Begins,” ”The Dark Knight” and “The Dark Knight Rises”

Police arrest B.C. man linked to Edmonton armed robbery, explosion

RCMP assist investigation with search of rural Shuswap property

Woman seriously injured when avalanche strikes in Yoho National Park

The victim, who is believed to be in her 30s, was airlifted to the Foothills Medical Centre

Baby travelling to see grandfather among Canadian victims in Ethiopian crash

Identities of 18 Canadian victims in plane crash trickle in as families mourn

Canadians swamp airlines with safety concerns around Boeing 737 following crash

The accident raised concerns over parallels to a crash of the same model of aircraft in Indonesia last October

Feds launch review of official-languages law 50 years after its introduction

The 1969 law enshrined Canadians’ right to receive federal services in English or French

OECD concerned with allegations Trudeau interfered in SNC-Lavalin case

Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development oversees a global anti-bribery convention

Most Read