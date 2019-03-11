Boston Bruins Alumni team heads to Red Deer soon for good cause

The Boston Bruins Alumni team will be heading out to Red Deer on St. Patrick’s Day.

Both The Mustard Seed and Shalom Counselling Centre have teamed up to host the event and all for a good cause.

“This is about children, raising money and helping the most vulnerable and we’re just excited about it,” said Scott Tilbury, fund development officer with The Mustard Seed and one of the co-chairs of the fundraising committee for the event. The other co-chair of the event is Benno Fath, who is also the executive director of Shalom Counselling.

The event, slated for March 17th, will see some big name players including Raymond Bourque, Rick Middleton, Ken Linsemen, Reggie Lemelin, Al lafrate and other surprise special guests.

“The Boston Bruins Alumni have been so grateful to agree to come and help raise money for The Mustard Seed and Shalom Counselling. Both organizations help the most vulnerable so we’re very thankful,” said Tilbury.

Coaching the Bruins will be Brian Sutter, who actually used to coach them, including Bourque, back in the 90s. Sutter is currently the coach of the Innisfail Eagles Senior Triple A hockey team.

“So there will be a lot of reminiscing going on. Brian Sutter, when asked, he could not remember the time that he actually fought against Ray Borque on the ice in 1981, so they have much to talk about,” said Tilbury with a laugh.

The game will take place at the Enmax Centrium at 3 p.m. with doors opening at 2 p.m. Following the game will be a banquet, which will take place at 6 p.m.

Facing off against the Bruins will be the Red Deer Hope Stars, which is a team comprised of very skilled hockey players that are all pledging money to play.

“Each player pledges $750 to play on the team to help raise money for both organizations,” said Tilbury, adding that some players are raising even more money on the pledge sites, which can be found at bostonbruinsreddeer.com.

The top fundraisers will get to be the captain and alternate captain for the team as their reward.

Everyone on the Boston Bruins bench paid $1,500 for that.

Another component of the event is the partnership with Red Deer Pond Hockey, which has a number of children in division one and two – novice hockey players– who have been raising money to help the organizations. Top fundraisers will get to play on the ice with the Bruins for five minutes near the end of the first period. They also get an autograph signing and pictures with the Bruins.

In fact, kids are encouraged to attend the event, as there are lots of interactive activities for them to take part in too, while adults can enjoy a 50/50 and more.

Talks of this event began over a year ago when a man by the name of David Foster approached Tilbury asking if he’d be interested in making a difference in the community through this event.

And of course, it all came to fruition.