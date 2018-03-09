ACAC FINALS - The Red Deer College Queens were unable to solve the defence of the MacEwan University Griffins. Todd Colin Vaughan/Red Deer Express

Queens lose in ACAC Championships

MacEwan Griffins take 5-game series 3-1

The Red Deer College Queens were coming into Game 4 of their five-game series against MacEwan University Griffins looking to stay alive after falling down in the series 3-1.

Unfortunately for RDC, Game 4 would be all Griffins — who would grab the ACAC Women’s Hockey Title with the 3-1 win.

The first period would be a back-and-forth affair, with both teams finding chances.

It would be MacEwan who eventually broke the ice late in the period when forward Amanda Murray would snap a shot past RDC netminder Tracie Kikuchi with 3:34 remaining in the period.

The Queens would have their opportunity to answer back after Griffin Jillian MacWilliam was sent to the box for four minutes for head contact.

The Queens would head into the intermission down one with 2:24 remaining in the penalty.

It would be Queens defence Landry Derdall who would open the scoring for Red Deer when she found a way to tie the game during the extended man advantage.

MacEwan would have the answer, however, when forward Chantal Ricker put her team back up one. The Griffins would follow that up with a goal by Nikki Reimer, leaving some work to do for the Queens, down 3-1 heading into the final frame.

The Queens would once again start the third period off with a shortened man advantage. Unfortunately they would not be able to capitalize, nor would they find a way to beat the Griffin’s defence, leading to the final score of 3-1.

“They are a good team,” RDC Coach Kelly Coulter said. “They shut us down defensively and their special teams were a little better again tonight.”

The Griffins clinched the ACAC Championship in four games, taking the series 3-1.

“Hats off to them. They are defending champs for a reason and they made it hard on us,” Coulter said. “I’m very proud of our season and what our girls gave us all year long.”

The Queens are a young team and will be returning many of their players next year. An ACAC Silver Medal adds plenty of experience to that returning squad.

“It really sets the bar for what we expect from those girls coming back next year,” Coulter said. “Our expectations were high right from the start and they met every expectation we had.”

todd.vaughan@reddeerexpress.com

Lacombe ties 4A City Finals at one game a piece

