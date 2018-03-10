SOLID WIN - The Rebels won 5-2 over the Medicine Hat Tigers to put themselves into the playoffs. Todd Colin Vaughan/Red Deer Express

Rebels score a playoff spot after 5-2 win over Tigers

Huge effort by veterans puts Red Deer into contention

After a season that started about as poorly as you can imagine, the Red Deer Rebels have beat the odds and put themselves into the WHL playoffs.

“Obviously it is a huge win,” Rebels Coach Brent Sutter said. “It clinches a playoff spot for us and when we look back to January 24th, we were 12 points out of a playoff spot. To accomplish what we have accomplished says a lot about the kids inside the room.”

The Rebels were coming into their Saturday game against the Medicine Hat Tigers with the prime opportunity to seal a playoff spot and third place in the WHL’s Eastern Conference Central Division.

The Rebels going into the game had four games remaining and only needed to notch points in those games to end the Kootenay Ice’s chances of usurping their position.

Red Deer put themselves into this opportune position after taking care of business, winning 4-1 against the Lethbridge Hurricanes the previous evening.

The Tigers, on the other end, were coming off a 6-4 win over the Edmonton Oil Kings and sat comfortable in first place of the Central Division with 68 points on the year, eight ahead of the Hurricanes.

The Rebels would spend much of the first period down a men, with the Rebels taking three minors compared to the Tigers taking just one late in the frame.

Tigers d-man Kristians Rubins would capitalize on the the first Medicine Hat powerplay with a huge shot from the point after Rebels Captain Grayson Pawlenchuk took a delay of game penalty.

Luckily for the Rebels, Brandon Hagel would have the quick answer after he tipped in a pass through Tigers netminder Michael Bullion.

Red Deer would fend off the remaining minors in the period and would head into the second period with 1:48 left in their powerplay after Rubins took a cross-checking penalty on Kristian Reichel.

It would, however, be the Tigers who would pounce first in the second after Bryan Lockner put one past the defence and score and nifty goal on Rebels goalie Ethan Anders to put his team up 2-1 early.

The remainder of the period would be spent in the Rebels own end, but fortunately for Red Deer, Anders would make a variety of solid stops to keep the game at 2-1.

“The second period wasn’t our best period but overall we played pretty well,” Hagel said.

Reichel would come out early in the third for the Rebels to tie it up after he was able to hold the offensive zone and roof a snap-shot past Bullion for his 31st goal of the season.

The Rebels would have to kill another penalty late in the period, but would quickly have an opportunity on the man advantage immediately after.

Hagel would score his second of the game on the powerplay to put the Rebels up 3-2 with 4:10 to play. The Rebels would follow that up with another powerplay goal by Reichel, both goals catapulting Red Deer into the playoffs.

Hagel said his line has been clicking.

“We are our top players. Everyone knows it and Brent harps on it all the time. We gotta’ be our best players” Hagel said. “This is the most important time of the year and guys are trying to get contracts, guys are trying to get drafted. Now is the time to show up.”

Hagel would add an empty netter for his hat trick, leading to the final score of 5-2. Ethan Anders would finish with 33 saves in the win.

“We fought hard in the third period and the emotion was huge,” Hagel said. “Mason (McCarty) hasn’t played in the playoffs yet so I am pretty excited for him.”

He added his team turned, “It around and now we are in the playoffs. Not much more to be said.”

todd.vaughan@reddeerexpress.com

Like us on facebook at https://www.facebook.com/RedDeerExpress/and follow us on twitter at https://twitter.com/RedDeerExpress.

Previous story
Queens lose in ACAC Championships

Just Posted

Rebels score a playoff spot after 5-2 win over Tigers

Huge effort by veterans puts Red Deer into contention

Arts Council explores the often-heard statement – ‘My Kid Could Do That’

Exhibit shows through to April 22nd

Benefit concert held to remember Andrew Carter

Event raises over $1,000 for Schizophrenia Society of Alberta Red Deer Chapter

Queens lose in ACAC Championships

MacEwan Griffins take 5-game series 3-1

Red Deer Hospital Lottery opens the doors to the Dream Home

Ticket sales will go to funding new technologically-advanced hospital beds.

What’s Up Wednesday – March 7th

A summary of the local news in Red Deer this week

PHOTOS: Vehicle collides with tow truck south of Bashaw

The tow truck was collecting a different vehicle that had slid of the road

Minor injuries in rollover near Ponoka

Blowing snow on Friday afternoon caused for icy spots on area highways in the evening

Trans Mountain granted injunction against blockades in B.C.

The company wants to restrict protesters from coming within 50 metres of the facilities

Urn and cremated remains stolen near Ponoka

Ponoka RCMP seek the public’s help locating cremated remains along with personal valuables

Accused sailor testifies sex on Canadian destroyer was consensual

Incident happened aboard HMCS Athabaskan while the destroyer was visiting Spain on Nov. 9, 2015

3 woman, suspected gunman dead after hostage standoff at US Veterans home

At least three people taken hostage in Napa Valley

Government invests $10 million to fight rural crime

Provincial and federal funding to be used for more officers, civilian staff and Crown prosecutors

Former Halifax child prodigy designs origami robots

Erik Demaine thinks the technology behind his self-folding printable robots could one day evolve into biomedical devices

Most Read

  • Rebels score a playoff spot after 5-2 win over Tigers

    Huge effort by veterans puts Red Deer into contention