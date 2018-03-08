Lacombe ties 4A City Finals at one game a piece

BIG WIN - John Rick Tubungbanua and the Lacombe Rams stayed alive in their 4A City Championship final against the Lindsey Thurber Raiders, winning 74-67 on their home court. Todd Colin Vaughan/Red Deer Express

The Lacombe Rams came storming back in the 4A City Championships against the Lindsey Thurber Raiders, winning 74-67 to even the three-game series at one a piece.

Carter McLenahan led the Rams with six three pointers, leading to a total of 24 points. Two of his threes came in the clutch after Lacombe went into the second half down two, 45-35, at the half. Jonathan Ericson chipped in with 13 points in the win.

The Raiders were confident in the first half, after taking Game 1 73-70. Vince Barbuco led Thurber with 16 points and Jared Lower chipped in 14 points, with 12 of those points coming from downtown.

The third and deciding game will come March 9th in Lacombe at 6 p.m., the winner of which will go on to the 4A Provincial Championships.

