Canada forward Tyler Steenbergen (17) celebrates his game winning goal against Sweden during third period gold medal final IIHF World Junior Championships hockey action in Buffalo, N.Y., on Friday, January 5, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Steenbergen signs with Coyotes

Tyler Steenbergen has signed a three-year entry level contract

Sylvan Laker, Tyler Steenbergen has added to his growing list of hockey success stories yet again. The 20-year-old will be playing with the Arizona Coyotes next season after signing a three-year entry-level contract with the team.

Steenbergen was selected in the fifth round of the 2017 NHL Draft and the team announced his deal on Mar. 6.

The forward has much to celebrate with his most recent success representing Canada at the 2018 World Junior Championship and scoring the winning goal at the gold medal game.

As a WHL Swift Current Bronco this season, Steenbergen has 44 goals and 54 assists under his belt for a total of 98 points. During his career with the Broncos he logged 120 goals, 125 assists over 262 games for a total of 245 points.

Points-wise in the WHL, Steenbergen is in sixth place and is tied for fifth place in goals.


