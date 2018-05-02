The numerology of your mortgage

Pikkert looks at the numbers thatshow up in 99% of mortgages

This week I thought I would take a look at the numbers which show up in 99% of mortgages.

Down payment – You must have at least 5% to put down on a home. A little known fact is that even if you have purchased with 5% down you may do so again. Including a second home for family or a vacation home.

Closing costs – In addition you must have another 1.5% of the purchase price for the closing costs. These are things like legal fees and title insurance.

Term – Your mortgage will be broken into small pieces ranging from 6 months through 10 years. Though most Canadians choose the 5 year fixed rate mortgage, it is important to note that most mortgages are broken at the 38 month point.

Amortization – This is the term used for the total length of time of the mortgage. If you have less than 20% to put down you cannot go past 25 years. If you have more than 20% you can go up to 30 years.

Qualifying rate – The government made changes not too long ago and now all mortgages must qualify at either 5.14%, the current Bank of Canada posted rate or 2% higher than the rate you are being offered.

Interest rate – Though you have to qualify at the higher rate, you can search the market for the best possible rate for your situation.

Property taxes – With home ownership comes property taxes. You can pay them monthly through the city or have them included in the mortgage. Some banks will allow you to pay them annually but all have the right to insist on verification that they are up to date.

Insurance – There are four types of insurance.

Mortgage default – when you have less than 20% down you must have this. It is a one time amount and is based on a percentage of the mortgage. It is added to the mortgage.

Title – Title insurance is also a one time expense and is often taken in lieu of an RPR. It will cost about $309 and is collected at the lawyer’s office.

Homeowners – This is a monthly expense for all homeowners. When you have a mortgage you are legally responsible to have homeowners insurance in place.

Life/disability – It is a very good idea to have life and/or disability in place to protect your family in case of the worst case.

So there you have it!

The numerology of your mortgage involves many facets so again make sure you choose the best mortgage professional possible to help you through this process.

Pam Pikkert is a mortgage broker with Mortgage Alliance – Regional Mortgage Group in Red Deer.

Previous story
Consider what makes you happy in design choices

Just Posted

Lending Cupboard looking to community to help with relocation

$500,000 capital campaign to cover costs of renos, new van and initial operating costs

UPDATE: Courts grant RCMP requested forfeiture

RCMP seized house worth $300,000, $14,000 cash last September

City council sets 2018 tax rates

City will collect $45.4 million in property taxes on behalf of the Government of Alberta

CAPRA Poverty Awareness Survey results indicate education is essential

CAPRA conducts survey as first step towards the City developing a Poverty Reduction Strategy

Less than 300 days away from the 2019 Canada Games

Board Chair and CEO update Red Deer City council on state of the Games

No relief in sight as gasoline price hits four-year high

Canadians celebrating the onset of summer driving season have been dismayed by another spring phenomenon, increasing gasoline prices

Feds like risky data cloud as alternative to their creaky computer systems

The federal government is willing to store data in the internet cloud as an alternative to its own aging computers

Investigators have floated idea of forcing Trump to testify under oath.

The special counsel leading the Russia investigation has floated idea of subpoena for President Donald Trump

Bank of Canada says Canadians owe $2 trillion as it mulls next rate hike

Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz says Canadians have amassed a $2-trillion mountain of household debt

N.B. officials urge people to evacuate their neighbourhoods as floodwaters rise

The Emergency Measures Organization is urging people to leave certain neighbourhoods in and around Saint John

Car dangles from downtown Toronto bridge

Police question whether car dangling from Toronto bridge is part of movie shoot

Investigation into harassment allegations against NDP MP complete

Saskatchewan MP Erin Weir was accused by Christine Moore of having harassed several women

MPs vote to call on Pope, again, for residential schools apology

Among the 94 calls to action by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission was a request for an apology

Ponoka RCMP search for missing Aboriginal teen

Police say 16-year-old Sirena Soosay was last seen on April 30 in the evening in Ponoka.

Most Read