Consider what makes you happy in design choices

There are days that I can feel absolutely out of the loop when it comes to what is trending in home interior until I take a trip to a design studio to see that not much has evolved in the past few years.

It assures me to know that I keep enough of an ear to the ground when it comes to home fashions and that the wheels turn slowly in the world of home décor.

Also, here in Alberta we are about one to two years back in terms of being on the cutting edge of trends.

If you take what is currently advertised vs. what is actually available in our stores it will tell you that the high-end trends (coloured taps, brass details, vintage stoves) are not readily available in our marketplace.

If you are on the lookout for high gloss orange cabinets, you may have a harder time sourcing them here than in a place like Toronto.

For the general pubic, white is still a strong trend and long, lean tiles, barnboard and shiplap are those items that keep showing strong in home design.

There haven’t been any hard curves for awhile and if you browse around local vendors and show homes you will see that these trends are still on point.

I can see that carpet or broadloom has been hit the hardest and it the least popular addition for most new homes yet in our cold climate it can still be the most practical choice for lower levels and is a good idea for a room needing sound buffering such as a family or media room.

The interesting thing about design is that it largely depends on the person who is doing the choosing and what they have for preferences.

It doesn’t matter how trendy purple is in 2018, I’m just not painting my walls in any shade related to that colour.

I may like it in small doses and the colour does appeal to me but when it comes right down to making a commitment to it, I just don’t seem to be able to jump in.

It always seems like such a HUGE colour to me and to decide to use it in a permanent way kind of scares me.

Where you are and what you live nearby will also make a difference in your décor choices.

Being out in the country, I have embraced the beauty and collectible appeal of some older vintage piece that would not have been appropriate or interesting in a place in the city.

The amount of beautiful and interesting things I have seen since living here are truly remarkable; I have a new appreciation for wood and the beauty it represents, and I see a great deal of inspiration in the world around me.

Consider what makes you happy and what makes you comfortable in your home design choices.

If you are decorating solely to keep in style, you will find yourself with a home that doesn’t quite fit you. The best thing to do is to choose colours and finishes which reflect your wants and products that bring you joy.

These are the guaranteed choices for a successful, stylish interior.

Kim Wyse is a Central Alberta freelance designer. Find her on facebook at ‘Kim Wyse Associate Royal Lepage Tamarack Trail Realty’.