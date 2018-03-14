Relax and enjoy the renovation process

Give yourself time in between inspections to relax

Dreams are a funny thing, lately I have been having many design dreams where I am behind schedule and can’t get things to come together. I usually have those dreams about travelling and not getting anywhere but recently there have been missed deadlines, drywall collapsing on move in day and piles and piles of packaging and decorative items that I can’t seem to get through.

One dream had me unpackaging items only to turn around to an even bigger mound of stuff; it seemed no matter how fast I unwrapped, the pile kept growing.

I woke up SO frustrated!

There comes a point in every renovation, in every house build and even in most real estate transactions where we arrive at what I like to call ‘the tipping point’.

That point where you are ready to cash it all in, move, burn it down, relocate and live in your RV rather than go through one more minute of hell or mess or inconvenience.

Even though your goal may be in sight, your body and brain have had enough, and we come up against a road block so tall that we feel that we cannot reach its summit and our protective nature goes into overdrive trying to shield us from the ugliness ahead.

The most common reason this tipping point happens is that so many people have their nose up against the glass when it comes to their property.

When you are there and watching every minute of the day, you will see the good, the bad, the messy and sometimes it can be too much for you to process. I do understand that you want to check in with your contractor and to make sure things are going according to plan but if you are too close and watching every nail being driven it can take some of the magic away from the entire process, and it will overwhelm you at some point.

My mom was famous for being deeply involved with her building projects.

She would go every day to the job site and vacuum out between the wall studs to make sure there was no sawdust laying around. Where most people would go and observe and possibly clean after a trade had been or before drywall was installed, my dear mom was there constantly looking for a small chip or particle of dust that may get trapped in her walls.

I remember some of the contractors shaking their heads at her meticulous inspection of her home, but they soon learned that to work on her jobsite was to be scrutinized!

I feel that this microscopic inspection of her home build distracted her from some of the other beautiful things which were going on in the build and there would have probably been less on-site conflicts as some things that we feel are a problem often get resolved as the process continues.

If you have hired a contractor that you trust, breathe and have a second coffee before you race over to see how the build or renovation is coming along. You will enjoy seeing larger portions of progress and will give yourself time in between inspections to relax and envision your beautiful, completed space.

Kim Wyse is a Central Alberta freelance designer. Find her on facebook at ‘Ask a Realtor/Ask a Designer’.

Previous story
People around the world mark International Women’s Day

Just Posted

Sunrise Toastmasters Club helps folks conquer public speaking fears

Meetings run Tuesdays at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd

UPDATE: Optimist Chief Ryan McBeath passes away

Optimist Chiefs announced on Twitter the passing of one of their captains, 17-year-old Ryan McBeath.

RCMP Blackfalds investigate theft of electronics

A male and a female suspect were observed taking numerous objects from Staples in Gasoline Alley.

RDC Social Work Society shows good work of students

Showcase highlights good work of social workers in Central Alberta

Generals look to go up 2-1 in AAA Senior Provincials

Lacombe splits first two games with Stony Plain

WATCH: A preview of Red Deer’s Hunting Hills High School’s The Addams Family

Josh Dokter playing Gomez Addams

Tributes from around the world pour in for Stephen Hawking

Theoretical physicist remembered as one of science’s most brilliant minds

Missing B.C. climber’s father reports his son is dead in Alaska

Father of B.C. climber reports his son and another climber are dead in Alaska

Lights out, flights grounded as storm lashes Atlantic region

Electricity was out for 51,000 homes and businesses early Wednesday in Nova Scotia

UK expels 23 Russian diplomats over spy poisoning

Russia will only cooperate with Britain on the investigation into last week’s poisoning if it receives samples of the nerve agent that is believed to have been used

Facing death penalty, Florida school shooting suspect in court

Florida prosecutors announced that they will seek the death penalty against Cruz, a former student charged in the fatal shooting of 17 people

US students stage school walkouts to protest gun violence

Students across the country plan walkouts to protest gun violence

Trump inspects border wall prototypes, denounces California

Trump, making his first trip to California as president, said he preferred a fully concrete wall because it was the hardest to climb

Stephen Hawking dies at 76

Hawking has been the forefront of scientific discovery in fields of cosmology, quantum gravity

Most Read