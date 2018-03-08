People around the world mark International Women’s Day

There is a strong global momentum striving for gender parity

People around the world will be marking International Women’s Day on March 8th, spreading the word about this year’s theme – #PressforProgress.

“With the World Economic Forum’s 2017 Global Gender Gap Report findings telling us that gender parity is over 200 years away – there has never been a more important time to keep motivated and #PressforProgress,” notes the International Women’s Day web site.

And with global activism for women’s equality fuelled by movements like #MeToo, #TimesUp and more – there is a strong global momentum striving for gender parity.

Of course, progress doesn’t happen overnight, but as the web site points out women around the world are making positive gains day by day.

“Plus, there’s indeed a very strong and growing global movement of advocacy, activism and support.”

But this certainly isn’t a time for complacency and that’s where the theme of #PressforProgress comes in.

“Now, more than ever, there’s a strong call-to-action to press forward and progress gender parity. A strong call to #PressforProgress. A strong call to motivate and unite friends, colleagues and whole communities to think, act and be gender inclusive.

“International Women’s Day is not country, group or organization specific. The day belongs to all groups collectively everywhere. So together, let’s all be tenacious in accelerating gender parity.”

Started by the Suffragettes in the early 1900s, the first International Women’s Day was celebrated in 1911.

International Women’s Day belongs to all communities everywhere – governments, companies, charities, educational institutions, networks, associations, the media and more. Whether through a global conference, community gathering, classroom lesson or dinner table conversation – everyone can play a purposeful part in pressing for gender parity.

Meanwhile, as the International Women’s Day web site points out, the movement isn’t of course limited to a single day of the year. It’s rather a key time to help spur momentum and galvanize action, organizers say.

“The campaign theme does not end on International Women’s Day. It’s just the start. Throughout the year many groups worldwide adopt the IWD campaign theme for further campaign work, gender-focused initiatives, continuing activity and events.

“A great example of this was in 2017 when the U.S.A. Women’s Hockey Team went on to adopt the #BeBoldForChange IWD campaign theme to later rally for equal pay, boycotting the national finals unless a suitable deal was struck. Many fans and further teams supported the campaign.”

