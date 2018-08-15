Marijuana – did it cure my neck pain?

Many years ago I suffered a neck injury in Japan

Is marijuana as good as its reputation for treating painful conditions?

Many years ago I suffered a neck injury in Japan which resulted in chronic pain. So I decided to try medical marijuana as painkillers, acupuncture, chiropractic treatment and massage have had no effect. So what has happened?

During my first visit to the marijuana clinic I was surprised when asked to provide a urine specimen to prove I was not taking illegal drugs.

I’m 94, a doctor, have lots of gray hair, walk with a cane and was tired after fighting Toronto traffic. So I asked the receptionist, “Do I really look like an addict?”

This tack didn’t work. I did as I was told. But what a waste of taxpayer’s money because some people are dishonest! It’s costing millions.

I advised the doctor I was not interested in THC type marijuana that produces an emotional high. I just wanted pain relief from the CBD type.

Nor did I want to smoke marijuana. So I was started on a marijuana oral oil to be taken twice a day. The result? Nothing. I may as well have been drinking water.

I was told not to worry.

Patients, the doctor said, are always started on a low dose. This is a sensible precaution. So for several weeks I used a larger dose, thinking that my marijuana receptors would finally react. But in the end, a rum and diet coke before dinner brought the usual slight relief from pain. After all, better some relief than no relief.

Again, I was told not worry.

My doctor advised that in some patients it was necessary to add a small amount of THC to the CBD to obtain relief of pain. I admit I did not like the idea, but when you’re in pain even snake oil is acceptable.

So now what happened? Not even one percent relief. So I decided on my own to increase the dose. Again, no effect. On informing the doctor what I’d done I learned I was one of those cases in which marijuana would not work. So this time I decided on a glass of chardonnay with dinner. It helped!

After several weeks a contact informed me that he knew another company that manufactured a high potency CBD. So this time I thought I’d hit the jackpot. I would be providing my marijuana receptors with both the oral oil, plus a marijuana cream for the affected area. So? Zero relief of pain!

Again I was told not to worry.

There was another stronger oil and marijuana cream. I tried them for several weeks. What happened? I had to buy another bottle of wine.

So, could alcohol be the answer for me? I’m not telling tales out of school. It’s known that the former Queen Mother Elizabeth enjoyed a drink of gin. During a TV interview one of her aristocratic friends was asked, “Have you ever seen her drunk?” The reply? “No, but I’ve never seen her completely sober either.”

Why this story? Because the former Queen Mother was well-loved and had led a long and productive life. So, if a little gin helped her, why not me?

But a few glasses of chardonnay a day only eased the pain momentarily, far from a cure. Besides, I did not enjoy being ‘partially sober’.

This column is not intended to denounce medical marijuana. It’s obviously a Godsend to others suffering from a variety of painful conditions. And no doctor can provide the answer to why my marijuana receptors failed to respond. Could it be age? Possibly, as everything becomes less efficient with each passing year.

Whatever the reason, I’ve run out of marijuana options. It may be that another company has a Super CBD that would work, and if so, I’d like to hear from it as it could help others suffering from chronic pain.

Sir William Osler, professor of medicine at McGill and Johns Hopkins University, once remarked, “Only the doctor who has the disease really understands it.”

Now I know what his sage advice means!

For more, go online to docgiff.com. For comments, email info@docgiff.com.

Previous story
Reflecting on some favourite decorating plans

Just Posted

Blackfalds RCMP warn of attempts to steal property

This week two males attempted to steal a utility vehicle from a rural property

Tools for Schools program in need of school supplies for students

Supplies will be donated to students across Central Alberta

Smiles Thru Lindsey Foundation hosting a drive-in movie fundraiser

Excitement building as the big event draws closer

Expansions rolling ahead at Red Deer Hospice

Six new rooms will provide care to 100 additional residents each year

Red Deer RCMP warn public about online job scams

Red Deer man applied for a construction job and was asked a fee to process his application

Average Canadian family spends 43% of income on taxes: study

Fraser Institute’s consumer report shows taxes accounting for larger chunk of income each year

Women-owned businesses generate $68,000 less revenue than men’s: survey

When Dionne Laslo-Baker sought a bank loan to expand her burgeoning organic popsicle and freezies business in 2014, she was “shocked” by the feedback she received from one of the bankers.

Hedley frontman’s alleged sex offences case returns to court

Jacob Hoggard faces three sexual assault-related charges will return to a Toronto courtroom this morning.

Climate change likely to cause more sewage leaks, says environment minister

More than one hundred municipal wastewater systems did not report how much raw sewage overflowed from their pipes in 2017.

Priests molested 1,000 children in Pennsylvania, report says

The “real number” of abused children and abusive priests might be higher since some secret church records were lost and some victims never came forward.

Defiant as Trump rages, Omarosa says she won’t be silenced

Manigault Newman declared she will not be silenced by President Donald Trump, remaining defiant as her public feud with her former boss shifted from a war of words to a possible legal battle.

Death toll hits 39 in Italy bridge collapse; blame begins

The collapse of the Morandi Bridge sent dozens of cars and three trucks plunging as much as 45 metres (150 feet) to the ground Tuesday.

Police chiefs call for stricter controls on pill presses to fight opioids

Canada’s police chiefs are urging Ottawa to beef up its fight against the opioid scourge by closely vetting people who import pill presses

Ponoka Traffic Unit investigate scooter incident

A motorcyclist appears to have lost control of her Suzuki scooter on Highway 2 north of Ponoka

Most Read