Support community causes all year round

With the long relaxing summer vacations we are enjoying it’s important to remember that there are still community campaigns that are ongoing and need our support. The two that come to mind are the Red Deer Hospice’ Expansion Fundraising Campaign, which was launched June 8th. Construction on a 15,000 sq. ft. expansion is underway at the Red Deer Hospice. The goal for the fundraising campaign is pegged at $5.2 million. These campaign kick-offs tend to get lots of attention when they first happen, but often that level of attention can tend to fade as the months go on. It’s important to continue to support the cause as this is a very important part of our community, and the demand for hospice services will only increase in demand as time goes by.

Another important cause that continues to require solid support is Smiles Thru Lindsey, which is holding a drive-in movie event fundraiser on Aug. 23rd, featuring the film Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle at Westerner Park with tickets available at Tickets Alberta. Movie time is 9 p.m.

Smiles Thru Lindsey is a foundation that Rick More and his wife Cindy set up following the loss of their beloved daughter Lindsey in 2015. The organization’s mission is to build awareness and remind those in the community that are fighting depression that they are not alone in their battles.

There is still room available for this special event, which promises to be a lot of fun and of course supports this tremendous organization.

So, while we are coming off of our vacations and nice summer months into the busy swing of fall, it’s important to recognize these important needs in our community and donate and participate when we can all year long.