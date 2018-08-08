Remember that we all bleed red

Central Alberta Pride Week is fast approaching (Aug. 12-18) and with that unfortunately comes the negative comments.

Festivities run across the country to celebrate the LGBTQ community, with many coming out to show their pride.

Even though you may not be part of the LGBTQ community, it’s important to realize that the LGBTQ community is part of your community whether you like it or not. These are our neighbours and our friends. And you may not even know, but somebody close to you may be trying to come out of the closet, but are struggling because of the lack of acceptance.

So, if you do know someone who is of the LGBTQ community, go out and celebrate them for being who they are, because many of them have had a tough go, being taunted by others who don’t accept them.

At the end of the day, we are all human beings. We all deserve to love who we want and how we want. Everybody is different, but everybody should be treated the same – with respect.

Back this year is the rainbow crosswalk, which will be painted downtown. And no, it’s not with taxpayers’ dollars. Last year, the Central Alberta Pride Society covered the entire cost of the painting, while Fargeys donated the paint. They will also be donating it again this year.

Although Pride Week is a time to celebrate the LGBTQ community, it’s also a reminder that there’s still a lot of work to be done in terms of accepting others. It doesn’t mean you have to like everybody, it means you should try and accept others for who they are and not bring them down. It really is just as simple as the saying goes – treat others the way you wish to be treated.

