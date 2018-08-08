Remember that we all bleed red

Pride Week celebrations start Aug. 12th

Central Alberta Pride Week is fast approaching (Aug. 12-18) and with that unfortunately comes the negative comments.

Festivities run across the country to celebrate the LGBTQ community, with many coming out to show their pride.

Even though you may not be part of the LGBTQ community, it’s important to realize that the LGBTQ community is part of your community whether you like it or not. These are our neighbours and our friends. And you may not even know, but somebody close to you may be trying to come out of the closet, but are struggling because of the lack of acceptance.

So, if you do know someone who is of the LGBTQ community, go out and celebrate them for being who they are, because many of them have had a tough go, being taunted by others who don’t accept them.

At the end of the day, we are all human beings. We all deserve to love who we want and how we want. Everybody is different, but everybody should be treated the same – with respect.

Back this year is the rainbow crosswalk, which will be painted downtown. And no, it’s not with taxpayers’ dollars. Last year, the Central Alberta Pride Society covered the entire cost of the painting, while Fargeys donated the paint. They will also be donating it again this year.

Although Pride Week is a time to celebrate the LGBTQ community, it’s also a reminder that there’s still a lot of work to be done in terms of accepting others. It doesn’t mean you have to like everybody, it means you should try and accept others for who they are and not bring them down. It really is just as simple as the saying goes – treat others the way you wish to be treated.

For a list of events visit centralalbertapride.ca.

Previous story
Drive safe this long weekend

Just Posted

WATCH: Rainbow sidewalks kick off local pride celebrations

Pride Week officially runs Aug. 12th through to Aug. 18th

Over $600,000 raised for Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre through Battle of Alberta

Oilers and Flames battled it out for a good cause in Red Deer

AHS has issued a precautionary air quality advisory for Alberta

Air quality expected to be variable due to wildfire smoke

Fire bans are in effect for Red Deer

Ban effective immediately in light of dry conditions and poor air quality

Blackfalds 7-11 altercation leads to weapons being brandished

RCMP looking for suspect who fled scene

WATCH: What’s Up Wednesday – August 8th, 2018

What’s Up Wednesday has gone regional. Tune in for the week’s most talked about Central Alberta news.

3rd strong earthquake shakes Lombok as death toll tops 300

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake caused panic, damage to buildings, landslides and injuries

Holocaust survivor Philip Riteman dies at 96: ‘Better to love than hate’

Riteman was born in Poland and as a teenager, his family was captured by the Nazis

Canada still seeking clarity from Saudi Arabia on diplomatic dispute

On Sunday, Saudi Arabia suspended diplomatic ties with Canada and expelled the Canadian ambassador.

Gun violence a ‘significant concern’ for Canadians, Bill Blair says

The City of Toronto now has $11 million in its coffers from the federal government to pay down some costs it has incurred dealing with an influx of irregular border crossers.

Canadian ‘Superman’ star Margot Kidder’s death ruled a suicide

Kidder’s daughter says the Superman actress’ death has been ruled a suicide.

Seoul: Rival Koreas to meet to prepare for leaders’ summit

Seoul said the rival Koreas agreed to high-level talks next Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, to prepare for a leaders’ summit.

Brad Pitt says he has given Jolie Pitt millions since split

Actor Brad Pitt denies Angelina Jolie Pitt’s claim that he has paid no meaningful child support.

Strangling off-duty cop gave killer PTSD, defence tells sentencing judge

A lawyer for a Halifax man who strangled an off-duty police officer argues his mental illness, brought on by the murder, should be a mitigating factor in deciding his parole eligibility.

Most Read