Inspire yourself and keep track of your successes

Have you noticed that a lot of the stuff we read, hear, or see isn’t very inspiring? The problem is that the news focuses on the worst in society and in the world. Gossip focuses on people’s flaws and ‘dirty laundry’. Movies are often based on horrible people, or horrible things. ‘Reality TV’ focuses on the worst in people too going for as much drama as possible. I love watching Survivor (which just ended last week for the 36th season I think), I like it for the games and the physical challenges, but over the years, they have focused less and less on the challenges, and more and more on the drama and the back stabbing. I was pretty happy this year that three strong players made it to the final, with less drama than I have seen. But even at home here, people complain about the weather all the time (and yes, that WAS a brutal winter), about politics, about gas prices, about taxes and a whole host of things.

Do you ever wonder what that sort of negative energy does to all of us? Negative gets more negative, and attitude creates your day. If you constantly fill yourself with negative news, negative TV, and listen to negative people, or have a social media feed filled with complaints and negativity, you could end up being a poop magnet.

What if you blew that up, and changed a few things? What if you worked on filling your head with some inspirational stuff? Try it for a week and I will bet that you will feel and see a difference in your energy, your attitude, your outlook on life and every single thing around you. Don’t believe me? Then try it. I officially dare you to.

Start here: Instead of watching TV that focuses on murder and crime and drama and gossip, watch ‘America’s Got Talent’, ‘Extreme Home Makeover’ or ‘The Dog Whisperer’. These are shows that focus on what people CAN do to make a positive change. There are many others too! Netflix has a bunch of amazing documentaries on amazing people that overcame great odds to succeed.

You can also watch video clips on YouTube. Search for Paul Potts or Susan Boyle and watch the first time they were featured on Britain’s Got Talent. The sheer magic of a regular, normal, unassuming person that has the guts to try a talent show and is discovered as truly unique and amazing. It’s enough to make your eyes get a little wet.

Try this: Every day, open up YouTube and spend just five minutes looking up the following words: Inspirational, and then try Motivational. Search for ‘Nick Vujicic’ and have your day changed in five minutes. YouTube is pretty cool, because it keeps on showing you more links similar to the last one you just saw.

Another way is by watching positive Movies based on true stories. They can be powerful and amazing too. For example: Rudy, Remember the Titans, Coach Carter, We are Marshall, Blind Side, Pursuit of Happyness, Million Dollar Baby, Rocky, Invictus, and so many more. Why are so many based on sports? There is a reason for that, and there is a reason why watching sports can be a positive thing too. Sports can focus on the BEST of human beings. What are we capable of? What can we do if we put our hearts into it? What happens when we set out to try something hard that requires dedication, sacrifice and hard work. Who we become is literally astounding!

Here’s another trick that I have been working on for the past 12 years: Keep a journal of your successes. Each night, before bed, write down five things that were successes. If five is easy, go for 10. Some days, the successes may flow easily, and some days it might be as simple as ‘brushed my teeth’, and that’s just fine. I’ve had days where I got up from my bed, went out and did some dishes, or moved my shoes into the rack, just so I could reach five successes. Here’s the thing: You are building evidence. Evidence of how great you really are, because I am here to tell you that life (and our own negative self talk) is over flowing with junk that we really need to tune out.

I’m not saying that we need to pretend the bad stuff isn’t out there, it certainly is, and sometimes we need to deal with it, especially if it is local and affects you directly. All I am saying is, that we really could do with some more positive energy. A steady diet of all the stuff wrong with the world is a toxic daily poison.

It’s one of the things I love about working in a gym. I am surrounded all the time by people that are making a positive difference in their lives. They are creating success, creating a positive life and making themselves better. It is one of the most powerful things about a gym, our private Faceboook groups, and our amazing staff like our Personal Trainers, Group Fitness teachers and classes: a gathering of people dedicated to bringing out the BEST in each other.

Isn’t it time you discovered how awesome you are?

Happy Training!

Scott McDermott is a personal trainer and the owner of Best Body Fitness in Sylvan Lake.