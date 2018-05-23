Tis the season for community fundraisers

As we head into summer, many Central Alberta agencies and organizations are holding major fundraising events and they are counting on generous public support to help with providing invaluable programs that run through the year.

The Schizophrenia Society of Alberta is hosting its first annual Strides of Hope walk in recognition of World Schizophrenia Day. The event runs May 24th from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. starting out from SSA Red Deer Branch, 4809 48th Ave.

The mission is to reduce the stigma associated with schizophrenia and raise money to support branch programs.

About 300 people are expected to take part in the Red Deer Jayman BUILT MS Walk on May 27th, helping to raise research and programming dollars in the fight against multiple sclerosis.

The event runs at Great Chief Park at the Kiwanis Picnic Shelter. Opening ceremonies will take place at 8:30 a.m.

MS is a chronic, often disabling disease of the central nervous system comprising the brain, spinal cord and optic nerve. It is one of the most common neurological diseases affecting young adults in Canada. Officials have also pointed out that the prevalence of MS in Alberta is relatively high as well.

Local residents will also be gathering to support a tremendous cause June 2nd at the Red Deer Walk for Muscular Dystrophy. The event, slated to take place at McKenzie Trails Recreation Area, kicks off with registration at noon.

The walk begins at 1 p.m.

Muscular dystrophy is the name of a group of genetic muscle disorders that are characterized by progressive weakness and wasting of the voluntary muscles that control body movement.

The Stroll for Liver charity walk, held at Bower Ponds beginning at 10 a.m. June 3rd, is to raise funds for lifesaving liver research and education. Those interested in learning more or registering for the walk can visit www.strollforliver.ca.

Also slated to run in June is the Investor’s Group Walk for Alzheimer’s on June 16th at Bower Ponds.

With an aging population, the cases of Alzheimer’s are expected to rise significantly over the coming years.

The walk starts out from the mainstage with registration set for 9 a.m. and the walk kicking off at 10 a.m.

According to the Society, Alzheimer’s disease is a type of dementia, along with vascular dementia and other types such as Lewy Body dementia.

Alzheimer’s disease makes up 62 per cent of dementia cases, whereas vascular dementia accounts for 18 per cent of dementias with the other types rounding out the total at 20 per cent.

Besides fundraising, these events are also critical for bolstering awareness about each cause they represent, plus providing a time and place for connections to be made and strengthened.