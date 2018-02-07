Winter storm warning in effect for Ponoka and area

Environment Canada expects snowfall in the 25 to 35 cm range

There’s going to be a lot of snow hitting central Alberta Wednesday and Thursday.

Environment Canada issued the warning for much of southern and central Alberta Wednesday morning. For the Ponoka area, including Bashaw, Stettler, Red Deer and Lacombe, about 25 to 35 cm of snow are expected.

“An area of heavy snow has formed over central Alberta and the mountain parks this morning,” states the release.

“This area of heavy snow will continue to intensify and move southward through the day today.”

Central Albertans can expect heavy snow Wednesday night continuing for most of the day Thursday, eventually seeing it taper off Thursday evening.

Anyone in the mountain parks and foothills can expect to see accumulations at double the amount, especially over higher terrain, states Environment Canada.

The agency advises non-essential travelling should be postponed.

“Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions,” states the release.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.storm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ABStorm.