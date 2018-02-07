Winter storm warning in effect for Ponoka and area

Environment Canada expects snowfall in the 25 to 35 cm range

There’s going to be a lot of snow hitting central Alberta Wednesday and Thursday.

Environment Canada issued the warning for much of southern and central Alberta Wednesday morning. For the Ponoka area, including Bashaw, Stettler, Red Deer and Lacombe, about 25 to 35 cm of snow are expected.

“An area of heavy snow has formed over central Alberta and the mountain parks this morning,” states the release.

“This area of heavy snow will continue to intensify and move southward through the day today.”

Central Albertans can expect heavy snow Wednesday night continuing for most of the day Thursday, eventually seeing it taper off Thursday evening.

Anyone in the mountain parks and foothills can expect to see accumulations at double the amount, especially over higher terrain, states Environment Canada.

The agency advises non-essential travelling should be postponed.

“Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions,” states the release.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.storm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ABStorm.

Previous story
UPDATE: RCMP arrest man in relation to Riverside Meadows shooting incident
Next story
RCMP remind drivers when to report motor vehicle collisions

Just Posted

RCMP remind drivers when to report motor vehicle collisions

Red Deerians reminded to slow down and drive for conditions

UPDATE: RCMP arrest man in relation to Riverside Meadows shooting incident

Kareem Lujmea Cummings turned himself in to Red Deer RCMP

Red Deer RCMP look for driver who fled the scene after a hit and run

A 17 -year-old pedestrian struck last night

Blackfalds RCMP search for car thief

Female steals truck in Springbrook

Red Deer to celebrate one year away from the games milestone

Feb 15th marks 365 days away from the 2019 Canada Winter Games

2019 Canada Winter Games receive boost from Ron MacLean

Red Deer native speaks at fundraiser for the Sheraton Celebrity Dance-off

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Winter storm warning in effect for Ponoka and area

Environment Canada expects snowfall in the 25 to 35 cm range

TVO host calls sexual harassment allegations false

TVO host breaks silence, says sexual harassment allegation 100 per cent false

Rimoka settling in to full management of buildings and assets

The Rimbey/Ponoka-based agency has been in full swing for the last month

UPDATE: Alberta to stop importing B.C. wine in pipeline feud, premier says

It’s the latest move in a growing dispute over the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

Deadly earthquake strikes Taiwan

A deadly earthquake has killed two people and injured dozens of others in Taiwan

In order to finish school Kamloops sex offender will serve time on weekends

Connor Neurauter garnered headlines across Canada after he pleaded guilty to one count of sexual interference

Arcade Fire, Jessie Reyez lead Juno nominees with four apiece

Late Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie, the Arkells, Ruth B and Hedley have three nominations each

Most Read