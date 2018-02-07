UPDATE: RCMP arrest man in relation to Riverside Meadows shooting incident

Kareem Lujmea Cummings, 25, turned himself in to Red Deer RCMP the afternoon of Feb. 6th; he was wanted on a number of outstanding warrants regarding the incident in Riverside Meadows on Jan. 18th in which shots were fired and bullets struck several residences and vehicles.

Shots were fired in the Riverside Meadows neighbourhood Jan. 18th at 10:30 p.m., in what police believe was a targeted incident.

The incident occurred at an apartment building at 59 Street and 55 Avenue in Red Deer; several units, nearby residences and vehicles were damaged by bullets but no innocent bystanders were injured.

Cummings faces the charges of a wound with intent using a firearm, possessing loaded restricted firearm, careless use of a firearm, possessing handgun for dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon, four counts of mischief under $5,000 and failing to comply with conditions.

Red Deer RCMP continue to investigate. If you have information about this investigation, please contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575.