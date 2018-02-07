file photo

RCMP remind drivers when to report motor vehicle collisions

Red Deerians reminded to slow down and drive for conditions

Every winter in Red Deer, collision rates rise during each major snowfall, and Red Deer RCMP would like to remind drivers when and how to report motor vehicle collisions. RCMP also remind drivers to slow down and drive for the conditions and check that their vehicle tires are adequate for winter roads.

Do you need police at the scene of a motor vehicle collision?

If there is a serious injury or fatality, or if drugs or alcohol are involved, call 911. If any involved vehicle is not drivable, or if any driver fails to produce registration or insurance, call the RCMP complaint line at 403-343-5575 (24 hours). If the vehicles are drivable and the above factors don’t apply, you don’t need police at the scene.

Do you need to report a collision to police after the fact?

You must make a police report after the collision if there is any injury, even a minor one, or if there appears to be $2000 or more in damage (if you aren’t sure, get an estimate first).

Exchange information with the other driver:

You need to exchange registration, insurance and drivers’ license information with the other driver(s). If you have a cell phone, it’s easiest to take photographs of that information. Make sure to also take pictures of the damage to all involved vehicles and the collision location.

Report the collision in person at the downtown (4602 51 Avenue) or north (6592 58 Avenue) detachments:

You will need to provide the registration, insurance and drivers’ license information you exchanged with the other driver, damage to involved vehicles and the collision location. You will need to fill out a collision report.

Reporting a Hit and Run

If you are the victim of a hit and run, report it to the police. If you have already moved your vehicle, please attend the detachment to report the hit and run. If you see the other vehicle, record its make, model, and license plate number – partial license plates may be useful.

For more information visit www.reddeer.ca/rcmp. Red Deer RCMP would like to thank drivers for using the Complaint Line and emergency 911 numbers responsibly.

Previous story
Winter storm warning in effect for Ponoka and area
Next story
City releases vehicle for hire survey results

Just Posted

RCMP remind drivers when to report motor vehicle collisions

Red Deerians reminded to slow down and drive for conditions

UPDATE: RCMP arrest man in relation to Riverside Meadows shooting incident

Kareem Lujmea Cummings turned himself in to Red Deer RCMP

Red Deer RCMP look for driver who fled the scene after a hit and run

A 17 -year-old pedestrian struck last night

Blackfalds RCMP search for car thief

Female steals truck in Springbrook

Red Deer to celebrate one year away from the games milestone

Feb 15th marks 365 days away from the 2019 Canada Winter Games

2019 Canada Winter Games receive boost from Ron MacLean

Red Deer native speaks at fundraiser for the Sheraton Celebrity Dance-off

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Winter storm warning in effect for Ponoka and area

Environment Canada expects snowfall in the 25 to 35 cm range

TVO host calls sexual harassment allegations false

TVO host breaks silence, says sexual harassment allegation 100 per cent false

Rimoka settling in to full management of buildings and assets

The Rimbey/Ponoka-based agency has been in full swing for the last month

UPDATE: Alberta to stop importing B.C. wine in pipeline feud, premier says

It’s the latest move in a growing dispute over the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

Deadly earthquake strikes Taiwan

A deadly earthquake has killed two people and injured dozens of others in Taiwan

In order to finish school Kamloops sex offender will serve time on weekends

Connor Neurauter garnered headlines across Canada after he pleaded guilty to one count of sexual interference

Arcade Fire, Jessie Reyez lead Juno nominees with four apiece

Late Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie, the Arkells, Ruth B and Hedley have three nominations each

Most Read