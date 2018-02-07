City releases vehicle for hire survey results

Taxi services were the most utilized vehicle for hire service

Safety, cost and availability were highlighted as important factors to consider when The City updates its vehicles for hire bylaw next year, according to an online survey of regional residents conducted in the fall of 2017.

The online survey, which ran from Aug. 24th to September 7, 2017, was used to gauge people’s needs and get their feedback about vehicles for hire in Red Deer and central Alberta. It came on the heels of resolution passed by Red Deer City Council on July 10, to implement a regional consultation process that acknowledged regional needs and demands in and around our community.

From the region, 332 participated in the online survey. Of these survey participants, taxi services were the most utilized vehicle for hire service, with 45 per cent saying they use taxi services once per month. Approximately 57 per cent of respondents indicated they use vehicle for hire services to avoid driving impaired with 47 per cent indicating other personal reasons.

With respect to regional needs specifically, approximately 75 per cent of respondents indicated they use vehicle for hire services locally, in Red Deer with the next highest utilization being Red Deer County at 26 per cent, followed by Gasoline Alley at 24 per cent and Sylvan Lake at 20 per cent.

This information will be used to inform further planning and consultation processes for how a vehicles for hire bylaw is updated in 2018. There will be more opportunities for the community to influence the bylaw as well as focused stakeholder and industry consultation. This consultation is expected to take place between February and May 2018 with proposed bylaw set to be considered by Red Deer City Council in the spring of 2018.

Full survey results available at www.reddeer.ca/surveys

Previous story
RCMP remind drivers when to report motor vehicle collisions

Just Posted

RCMP remind drivers when to report motor vehicle collisions

Red Deerians reminded to slow down and drive for conditions

UPDATE: RCMP arrest man in relation to Riverside Meadows shooting incident

Kareem Lujmea Cummings turned himself in to Red Deer RCMP

Red Deer RCMP look for driver who fled the scene after a hit and run

A 17 -year-old pedestrian struck last night

Blackfalds RCMP search for car thief

Female steals truck in Springbrook

Red Deer to celebrate one year away from the games milestone

Feb 15th marks 365 days away from the 2019 Canada Winter Games

2019 Canada Winter Games receive boost from Ron MacLean

Red Deer native speaks at fundraiser for the Sheraton Celebrity Dance-off

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Winter storm warning in effect for Ponoka and area

Environment Canada expects snowfall in the 25 to 35 cm range

TVO host calls sexual harassment allegations false

TVO host breaks silence, says sexual harassment allegation 100 per cent false

Rimoka settling in to full management of buildings and assets

The Rimbey/Ponoka-based agency has been in full swing for the last month

UPDATE: Alberta to stop importing B.C. wine in pipeline feud, premier says

It’s the latest move in a growing dispute over the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

Deadly earthquake strikes Taiwan

A deadly earthquake has killed two people and injured dozens of others in Taiwan

In order to finish school Kamloops sex offender will serve time on weekends

Connor Neurauter garnered headlines across Canada after he pleaded guilty to one count of sexual interference

Arcade Fire, Jessie Reyez lead Juno nominees with four apiece

Late Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie, the Arkells, Ruth B and Hedley have three nominations each

Most Read