City releases vehicle for hire survey results

Safety, cost and availability were highlighted as important factors to consider when The City updates its vehicles for hire bylaw next year, according to an online survey of regional residents conducted in the fall of 2017.

The online survey, which ran from Aug. 24th to September 7, 2017, was used to gauge people’s needs and get their feedback about vehicles for hire in Red Deer and central Alberta. It came on the heels of resolution passed by Red Deer City Council on July 10, to implement a regional consultation process that acknowledged regional needs and demands in and around our community.

From the region, 332 participated in the online survey. Of these survey participants, taxi services were the most utilized vehicle for hire service, with 45 per cent saying they use taxi services once per month. Approximately 57 per cent of respondents indicated they use vehicle for hire services to avoid driving impaired with 47 per cent indicating other personal reasons.

With respect to regional needs specifically, approximately 75 per cent of respondents indicated they use vehicle for hire services locally, in Red Deer with the next highest utilization being Red Deer County at 26 per cent, followed by Gasoline Alley at 24 per cent and Sylvan Lake at 20 per cent.

This information will be used to inform further planning and consultation processes for how a vehicles for hire bylaw is updated in 2018. There will be more opportunities for the community to influence the bylaw as well as focused stakeholder and industry consultation. This consultation is expected to take place between February and May 2018 with proposed bylaw set to be considered by Red Deer City Council in the spring of 2018.

Full survey results available at www.reddeer.ca/surveys