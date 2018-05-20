Waterfront redevelopment plan receives boost from federal government

The Town of Sylvan Lake received a grant for more than $100,000 for SWARP

The plans for the sustainable waterfront area redevelopment plan (SWARP) in Sylvan Lake has received a federal boost.

Thanks to a grant funded by the Government of Canada and delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities and the Green Municipal Fund, Sylvan Lake has received more than $100,000 to further its ambitions.

It was announced on May 14 Sylvan Lake’s SWARP would received a total of $101,300. The Town is one of 50 other municipalities across Canada to receive funding for its infrastructure planning or green innovations.

There was more than $3 million in funding awarded in total.

Sylvan Lake is already working on its redevelopment plans for the lakefront area. Currently the Town is seeking public input.

Through the ReImagine Sylvan Lake initiative, which hosted two workshops and three open houses last week, the Town of Sylvan Lake is creating a new vision for the waterfront area.

SWARP was given a big boost earlier this year when the province turned over Sylvan Lake Provincial Park to the town.

The park and the former Wild Rapid Waterslides, which the town purchased and is currently known as Lakefront Park, are expected to be developed into a “seamless waterfront recreation area.”

