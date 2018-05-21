File Photo

Blackfalds RCMP seek public assistance after suspicious female enters gas station

Unknown female with leg injuries claims being pulled from vehicle and left in parking lot.

On May 20th, 2018 at approximately 3: 00 am, the Blackfalds RCMP responded to a report of a suspicious female at the west side Esso in Gasoline Alley.

A witness reported that an injured female attended the store asking for assistance.

The unknown female stated she was pulled from a vehicle by an acquaintance and was left on the parking lot. The female was from suffering from obvious leg, hip and knee injuries.

The individual was described as Caucasian, early twenties with medium brown hair. At the time of the incident the subject wore a white jacket, black pants and black shoes.

Prior to Police attendance the female was picked up by an unknown individual.

Police are looking to determine the identity of the female to ensure her safety and determine what lead to her injuries.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have information regarding this occurrence to contact Blackfalds RCMP at (403) 885-3300.

If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stopper that leads to an arrest(s), you may eligible for a cash reward.

-Submitted by the Blackfalds RCMP

