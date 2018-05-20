Valley Park Manor slated for opening in June

New lodge soon to open

The new Valley View Manor is very close to being occupied.

Rimoka Housing CAO Peter Hall said there is one more hurdle to cross before the final date of occupancy will be confirmed.

A supportive living accommodations standards review needs to be completed in order for the manor to receive a lisence.

“We are working towards a June opening,” he said. “We shouldn’t have any more hiccups.”

Hall said the mechanical deficiencies have been resolved and a final cleaning of the building is now underway.

All staff from Parkland Manor will be re-hired for Valley View Manor and a couple more positions will be filled as well.

“It’s all good employment news,” said Hall.

Valley View Manor is situated on an eight-acre piece of land complete with scenic views. The wet pond can be viewed from the large windows in the dining area. Each exit from the building is no more than 15 feet away from the trail system.

The large rooms are equipped with roomy closets and spacious bathrooms with large walk-in showers.

Residents can still have a bath in the privacy of the spa room. The spa is equipped with a large tub. Residents also have access to a hair salon and laundry room.

The building also lends itself well to social gatherings and a gaming area is included in the layout.

There are also outdoor spaces and patios scattered around the building.

The manor is completed with a large dining area and kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The large kitchen set-up will also house the Meals-on-Wheels.

Previous story
Ronnie Dixie gets another chance at life from a liver transplant

Just Posted

Ronnie Dixie gets another chance at life from a liver transplant

Red Deerians invited to annual Stroll for Liver charity walk June 3rd

Trial for man accused of 2006 Eckville murder “unreasonably delayed”

Lacombe’s Shayne Gulka is awaiting trial for the 2006 murder of Bradley Webber

Individuals face 84 criminal charges related to stolen, counterfeit credit cards

Investigation and search warrant executed collaboratively by Red Deer and Sylvan Lake RCMP

Red Deer’s Stephanie Essensa back in the ring May 26th

Essensa joins Dekada lineup in Calgary

Norman Wiebe has registered as a nominee for the UCP in Red Deer South

Hospital and courthouse among pressing concerns to Wiebe

WATCH: Hundreds come out to Red Deer Farmer’s Market

Market runs until October

3 survivors after airliner with 110 aboard crashes in Cuba

It was Cuba’s worst aviation disaster in three decades and its third major air accident since 2010

Maskwacis and feds sign historic education agreement

The Maskwacis Education School Commission signed an agreement setting the stage for their education

Plane with 104 on board crashes on takeoff in Cuba

Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana crashed on takeoff from Jose Marti International Airport

UPDATED: Gunman opens fire in Texas high school, killing up to 10

Santa Fe High School which went on lockdown around 8 a.m. Friday

Coroner speaks about mix-up of Humboldt Broncos crash victims, release of name

A coroner involved says it wasn’t until an injured player woke up in hospital and said he was a different person that officials realized the mistake

‘Nowhere near close:’ U.S. rebuffs Trudeau hope for quick NAFTA deal

The United States declared the NAFTA countries were nowhere close to a deal in a statement Thursday

Prices at the pump spike as long weekend brings out Canadian drivers

Motorists in many parts of Canada are expected to see rising gasoline prices as they fire up their vehicles for road adventures on the Victoria Day long weekend.

Humboldt Broncos resolve trademark issue with junior hockey league

The Humboldt Broncos hockey club says they will have a team ready to hit the ice for the 2018-19 season.

Most Read