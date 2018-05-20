Valley Park Manor slated for opening in June

New lodge soon to open

The new Valley View Manor is very close to being occupied.

Rimoka Housing CAO Peter Hall said there is one more hurdle to cross before the final date of occupancy will be confirmed.

A supportive living accommodations standards review needs to be completed in order for the manor to receive a lisence.

“We are working towards a June opening,” he said. “We shouldn’t have any more hiccups.”

Hall said the mechanical deficiencies have been resolved and a final cleaning of the building is now underway.

All staff from Parkland Manor will be re-hired for Valley View Manor and a couple more positions will be filled as well.

“It’s all good employment news,” said Hall.

Valley View Manor is situated on an eight-acre piece of land complete with scenic views. The wet pond can be viewed from the large windows in the dining area. Each exit from the building is no more than 15 feet away from the trail system.

The large rooms are equipped with roomy closets and spacious bathrooms with large walk-in showers.

Residents can still have a bath in the privacy of the spa room. The spa is equipped with a large tub. Residents also have access to a hair salon and laundry room.

The building also lends itself well to social gatherings and a gaming area is included in the layout.

There are also outdoor spaces and patios scattered around the building.

The manor is completed with a large dining area and kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The large kitchen set-up will also house the Meals-on-Wheels.