Investor’s Group Walk for Alzheimer’s runs June 16th at Bower Ponds

Join the Investor’s Group Walk for Alzheimer’s on June 16th at Bower Ponds to help fundraise for a most worthy cause.

The walk starts out from the mainstage with registration set for 9 a.m. and the walk kicking off at 10 a.m.

There is also a barbecue planned afterwards, said Kerrie Jobs, regional lead – community relations for the Alzheimer Society Alberta and Northwest Territories.

Those interested in taking part can check out www.walkforalzheimers.ca.

“The Alberta Alzheimer Society has provided more help for today and hope for tomorrow to more individual and families than ever before,” noted Jobs.

“Last year, there were over 250 walks in places across Canada. In 2017, more than 25,000 walkers participated and raised over $4.9 million.

“In Red Deer, we hope to again hit that $40,000 mark that we did last year,” she said, adding that in the Red Deer walk last year just over 100 people took part.

The route at Bower Ponds is a 1.4km loop. “Some people do it twice, others do it three times. Some run around it, some walk – it doesn’t matter – whatever they like to do.”

Pledges can be collected by participants – they can be picked up at the local Society office located at unit #1, 5550 – 45th St. or they can be downloaded and printed off from the web site as well.

According to the Society, Alzheimer’s disease is a type of dementia, along with vascular dementia and other types such as Lewy Body dementia. Alzheimer’s disease makes up 62 per cent of dementia cases, whereas vascular dementia accounts for 18 per cent of dementias with the other types rounding out the total at 20 per cent.

According to the Society, dementia is an overall term for a set of symptoms that are caused by disorders affecting the brain.

“Symptoms may include memory loss and difficulties with thinking, problem-solving or language, severe enough to reduce a person’s ability to perform everyday activities. A person with dementia may also experience changes in mood or behaviour. Dementia is progressive, which means the symptoms will gradually get worse as more brain cells become damaged and eventually die.”

Meanwhile, the Investors Group Walk for Alzheimer’s is the Alzheimer Society Alberta and Northwest Territories’ largest community fundraiser.

And with seven walks, more than 1,000 participants and more than $200,000 raised annually, the event is also described as a movement that galvanizes communities around a cause, according to the Society.

“Funds raised go to our programs and services. Because we are 100 per cent non-profit, we rely totally on our donors so we can serve our clients.”

Benefits from participating in the event run the gamut from being a community leader in supporting people living with dementia to engaging in meaningful conversations with walk attendees and promoting long-term relationships.

It’s also an ideal way to show support for participating employees, clients, family and friends, according to the Society.

“Each June, community members come together to raise both awareness and funds that help support the more than 42,000 Albertans living with dementia.”

There are also lots of ways to help out with the Red Deer event including through cash sponsorship, in-kind support, donations of prizes as well as volunteering by helping out with the barbecue, handing out water, assisting with day of event management or joining a local planning committee.

Jobs also pointed out how the Investor’s Group has now come onboard as the title sponsor for the entire country.

Previously, they sponsored Alberta and B.C. and some other provinces, but now the company’s support is nation-wide which is a very welcome and thrilling development, she added.

For more, visit www.walkforalzheimers.ca. The local office can also be reached by calling 403-342-0448.