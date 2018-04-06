WATCH: Sandy Roenspies was the winner of Art Battle Red Deer

Event held to support Women of Excellence Awards

Art Battle Red Deer saw a tornado of people move around 12 painters, battling it out in support of the Women of Excellence Awards and the Red Deer and District Community Foundation Friday night.

Artists battled it out, turning a blank canvas into a work of art. In three intense rounds of painting, four women made it to the final round.

The winner, voted by the audience, was Sandy Roenspies, who will now move onto doing a live painting at the Women of Excellence Gala June 6th at the Sheraton Red Deer.

Throughout the night the audience bid on the paintings through a silent auction.

Art Battle takes place in cities across North America.

