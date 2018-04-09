Red Deer RCMP arrest suspect after mobile phone store break-in

Red Deer RCMP have arrested and charged a man after a break-in to an electronics store in the early morning of March 27th in which almost $17,000 worth of electronics were stolen; police identified the suspect thanks to surveillance images and forensic evidence collected by the RCMP forensic identification team.

At 5:40 a.m. on March 27th, Red Deer RCMP responded to a commercial alarm at Mobi Jack Phone Repair on Timberlands Dr. and determined that a lone male suspect had broken into the business by breaking through the drywall from an adjacent business; once inside, the suspect stole thousands of dollars worth of cell phones and phone parts, phone cases, power bars and other phone-related products, as well several laptops owned by the business. Thanks to evidence gathered at the scene by the RCMP forensics unit, the suspect was quickly identified and police began looking for him.

Shortly before 11 p.m. on April 4th, Red Deer RCMP on proactive patrol in downtown Red Deer identified a suspicious vehicle and noted a male exiting the car after seeing police. RCMP conducted a traffic stop on the car and located the male as he walked away from it. RCMP conducted a high-risk arrest without incident after seeing what appeared to be a handgun in the suspect’s possession.

Aaron James Campbell, 41, faces the charges of break and enter and theft over $5,000, mischief under $5,000, two counts of failing to comply with conditions and failing to comply with probation.

Campbell faces the following additional charges regarding his arrest on April 4th, when he was found to be in possession of a paintball gun, break-in instruments and what is believed to be crystal meth:

· Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

· Five counts of failing to comply with conditions, possessing break-in instruments and possession of Schedule I substance.

-Submitted by Red Deer RCMP