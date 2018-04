A ticket lottery was launched for the 45th edition of the Canadian Finals Rodeo happening in Red Deer Oct. 30th to Nov. 4th at the Enmax Centrium.

The All-In-Pack was announced April 6th, and includes access to all seven performances. Prices range from $261 to $498 plus applicable fees and taxes.

There are 4,100 All-In-Packs and people can register for the lottery until April 22nd.