The 2018/19 Influenza Immunization Program begins Oct. 15th.

Influenza immunizations will be available, free of charge, to all Albertans six months of age and older, through AHS clinics, pharmacies and physicians.

According to Alberta Health Services, pharmacists can now immunize children five years of age and older. Children less than five years of age must be immunized at an AHS Clinic.

Find a clinic for your family by visiting www.albertahealthservices.ca.

Influenza is an infection of the nose, throat, and lungs that is caused by a virus. According to AHS, symptoms start suddenly and may include fever, sore throat, runny nose, cough, headache, muscle aches, loss of appetite, and feeling tired.

Each year, more than 12,000 people in Canada are admitted to hospital and 3,500 die from it.

-Submitted by Alberta Health Services

