Video: An up-close look at beluga whales in Hudson Bay

Every year, tens of thousands of beluga whales come to frolic and mate in Hudson Bay.
Take an up-close look as some belugas greet whale watchers off the coast of Churchill, Manitoba.
New walkway the result of partnership between NOVA Chemicals, RDC and Canada Winter Games committee
Influenza immunizations are available across Red Deer free of charge
A truck was driven through the doors of the Eastview IGA in hopes of stealing an ATM
19-year-old man faces charges after windows were smashed at three different businesses
A tragic accident claimed the life of a rodeo advocate over the weekend
Health officials recommend sharing a harm reduction-related message.
NHL players say the legalization of marijuana in Canada won’t change how they go about their business.
Internal government documents show that more than one million jobs could be lost to automated vehicles, with ripple effects far beyond the likeliest professions.
The rival Koreas are holding high-level talks Monday to discuss further engagement amid a global diplomatic push to resolve the nuclear standoff with North Korea.
Flash floods have left several people dead in southwest France, with roads swept away and streams become raging torrents as the equivalent of several months of rain fell overnight, authorities said Monday.
The death toll from Michael’s destructive march from Florida to Virginia stood at 17.
A new poll suggests Canadians have a lot to learn about the accomplishments of some of the country’s most famous women.
The district says areas of access to the community of about 54 homes could be expanded, depending on advice from a geotechnical engineer.
Red Deer Home Reno and Design Show comes to Westerner Park Oct. 19 to 21
