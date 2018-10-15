Red Deer RCMP investigate failed ATM theft attempt

A truck was driven through the doors of the Eastview IGA in hopes of stealing an ATM

Red Deer RCMP are investigating an unsuccessful attempt to steal an ATM after a truck drove through the doors of the Eastview IGA early Sunday morning.

Shortly before 5 a.m. on Oct. 14th, Red Deer RCMP responded to a report of a break and enter in progress at the IGA located at 3839 40th Ave., after a white Dodge truck reversed through the doors of the store. Once inside the store, two male suspects wearing hoods and face coverings attempted to steal the ATM but weren’t successful. The truck sustained significant damage to its back end; it was seen fleeing eastbound on 39th St.

RCMP responded immediately and searched the area for the suspects and the suspect truck. Police continue to investigate and are asking for public assistance to identify the suspects, one of whom was caught on camera.

-Submitted by Red Deer RCMP