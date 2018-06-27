Sylvan Lake man reported missing

Sylvan Lake RCMP and the family are searching for him and the car he left home in

A Sylvan Lake family is looking for a family member who has been reported missing since Sunday.

Sylvan Lake RCMP are requesting any information that may be know about the man’s disappearance.

Austin Thompson has reportedly not been heard or seen by family since noon on June 24.

Thompson is described as having short blond hair and blue eyes.

As of 6 a.m. on June 26, a Canada-wide missing person’s report has been issued for Thompson as well as the vehicle he left home in.

More information to come as it is made available.