Photo Courtesy of Nicole Thompson Facebook

Sylvan Lake man reported missing

Sylvan Lake RCMP and the family are searching for him and the car he left home in

A Sylvan Lake family is looking for a family member who has been reported missing since Sunday.

Sylvan Lake RCMP are requesting any information that may be know about the man’s disappearance.

Austin Thompson has reportedly not been heard or seen by family since noon on June 24.

Thompson is described as having short blond hair and blue eyes.

As of 6 a.m. on June 26, a Canada-wide missing person’s report has been issued for Thompson as well as the vehicle he left home in.

More information to come as it is made available.

Previous story
Red Deer RCMP seize stolen vehicles, IDs and fentanyl in search warrants

Just Posted

Red Deer RCMP arrest 15 in drug trafficking sweep

RCMP took large amounts of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine off the streets

Riggers fall short in late innings

Confederation Cubs score late to steal win from Red Deer

Students at Mattie McCullough enjoyed a day of ‘Ramshackle Play’

Event saw youngsters reach new levels of creativity

Red Deer RCMP investigate bullet holes in Kentwood

Resident heard what sounded like gunshots and found bullet holes in his garage

Parkland Funeral Home donates van to Crime Prevention Centre

Van will help with day-to-day operations at the Centre

WATCH: Red Deerians remember fallen workers

Fallen Workers Tribute set up in Bower Ponds

Sylvan Lake man reported missing

Sylvan Lake RCMP and the family are searching for him and the car he left home in

Theft attempt, assault on police officer and pursuit end in Maskwacis

Wetaskiwin RCMP respond to assault on off duty police officer and pursuit

Ponoka Stampede gets out of the gate

The 82nd version of the largest seven-day rodeo in Canada started last night

Judge: Separated families must be reunited within 30 days

A judge in California ordered U.S. border authorities to reunite separated families within 30 days

Slack resumes and all is well again

The popular messaging service Slack is having connectivity issues

Paralyzed Humboldt player pulls out all the stops in effort to go home

Hockey player Ryan Straschnitzki is paralyzed from the chest down after a fatal bus crash

Four Canadians close in on earning spots in main draw at Wimbledon

Eugenie Bouchard and Bianca Andreescu both won second-round women’s qualifying matches

Body found in ballpark cooler before Reds-Braves game

The body of a contractor was discovered at SunTrust Park before the Atlanta Braves’ game

Most Read