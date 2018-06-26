Red Deer RCMP seek public assistance to locate Keyaira Littlechild-Bull

Red Deer RCMP are asking for public assistance to locate 15-year-old Keyaira Littlechild-Bull. Keyaira Littlechild-Bull was last seen in Red Deer on June 20th and RCMP wish to verify her well-being. There is a possibility she may have travelled to Wetaskiwin.
Keyaira Littlechild-Bull is described as:
· First Nations
· 5’7” tall
· 120 lbs
· Brown hair with blonde highlights
· Brown eyes
· Last seen wearing a red and pink onesie, carrying a black backpack and a black purse
If you have been in contact with Keyaira Littlechild-Bull or have information on her whereabouts, please contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575.
-Submitted by Red Deer RCMP