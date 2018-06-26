Red Deer RCMP seek public assistance to locate Keyaira Littlechild-Bull

There is a possibility she may have travelled to Wetaskiwin

Red Deer RCMP are asking for public assistance to locate 15-year-old Keyaira Littlechild-Bull. Keyaira Littlechild-Bull was last seen in Red Deer on June 20th and RCMP wish to verify her well-being. There is a possibility she may have travelled to Wetaskiwin.

Keyaira Littlechild-Bull is described as:

· First Nations

· 5’7” tall

· 120 lbs

· Brown hair with blonde highlights

· Brown eyes

· Last seen wearing a red and pink onesie, carrying a black backpack and a black purse

If you have been in contact with Keyaira Littlechild-Bull or have information on her whereabouts, please contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575.

-Submitted by Red Deer RCMP