Air Canada discontinues flight service to Red Deer Airport

Airport continues its plans for expansion

Air Canada has made the decision to discontinue flight service to the Red Deer Airport effective Nov. 1st of this year.

The Red Deer Airport is home to 19 aviation-related businesses, including two flight schools, employing approximately 250 full-time staff within these businesses.

Although the news of Air Canada discontinuing service is not ideal for the Red Deer Airport, CEO Graham Ingham said this in no way influences the Airport’s future of development and expansion.

The Airport is currently pursuing the Ultra Low-Cost Carrier Market and has already been actively in talks with organizations like Canada Jetlines and Enerjet (FlyToo) Airlines.

Also in the works at the Airport is its recently launched land development plan.

“The new road access to the community of Springbrook will allow the Red Deer Airport to utilize an additional 200 acres of prime real estate, allowing aviation business to expand and further drive the Airport’s economic development on the region,” said Ingham.

“Yes, the commercial service of Air Canada will be missed after November 1st, as this was an exceptional opportunity for Central Albertans to park for free and utilize the convenience of the service, but this loss leads us into a transition period of growth for our Airport,” said Ingham.

