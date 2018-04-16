St. Joseph High School unplugs for mental health

On April 16th students took part in one of the many events held this week as part of the Grad Service Project.

Students at St. Joseph High School took part in what’s called ‘Unplug for Mental Health Cellphone-Free Day.’

Mental health was a huge topic of conversation amongst the Grad Committee when determining where they wanted to focus their fundraising efforts for their inaugural year. Driving factors also included St. Joseph High School’s sense of community, inclusiveness and acceptance of others.

Other activities this week include a restaurant takeover at State & Main on April 17th from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., ‘A Smile A Day Keeps the Doctor Away’ event with an on-site photobooth and smile wall on April 18th, ‘Movin’ For Mental Health Exercisathon on April 19th and Let It Ripple Day on April 20th.

The Smiles Thru Lindsey Foundation is geared at providing financial help to those with mental illness, as well as supporting the youth showing signs of, or experiencing a mental health crisis. The founders Cindy and Rick More have continued to advocate for mental health awareness after losing their daughter Lindsey to suicide. For more information about the Smiles Thru Lindsey Foundation, please visit www.facebook.com/SmilesThruLindsey/.

-With files from Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools