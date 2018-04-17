Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives to meet with Prime Minister of France Edouard Philippe in Paris, France on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Trudeau capping French visit with National Assembly speech

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau capping French visit with National Assembly speech, then heads to U.K.

Justin Trudeau is hailing both Canada and France as champions of inclusion, environmental protection and sustainable economic growth as the first Canadian prime minister to address the French National Assembly.

Trudeau’s speech also touches on what has become a common theme: battling the rise of nationalism, populism and xenophobia, which have become serious concerns in France and other parts of Europe.

He’s also cheering France’s efforts to pursue gender parity in government, a comment that earned a standing ovation from the women in the assembly, as well as a relative handful of the men.

Related: Justin Trudeau defends peacekeeping mission with French president

On Monday, Canada and France pledged to renew the fight against climate change, hoping to keep momentum on the world stage going after U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew his country from the Paris climate agreement.

A new France-Canada partnership that includes pushing for a global price on carbon falls in line with the Trudeau government’s priorities for the G7 Summit in Quebec in June.

Officials say the government is also hoping the partnership will convince the French that Canada is serious about fighting climate change — and as a result help with ratification of the new Canada-EU free trade deal.

There have been concerns in France that investor-protection clauses within the Comprehensive Economic Trade Agreement, or CETA as the deal is known, would lead to weakened environmental rules.

Later today, the prime minister is flying to London to meet with British counterpart Theresa May and Queen Elizabeth.

Related: Trans Mountain ‘will be built,’ Trudeau says after meeting with Horgan, Notley

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
St. Joseph High School unplugs for mental health
Next story
Spring food drive a big help for Red Deer Food Bank

Just Posted

Spring food drive a big help for Red Deer Food Bank

Red Deer families volunteer their time in massive food drive taking place this week

City council to have report on cannabis retailing back in four weeks

A hearing for land use bylaw amendments related to cannabis stores in Red Deer was held Monday

Red Deer bus driver awarded Alberta Motor Transportation Award

Kelly Farranto is being recognized as a leader in the student transportation industry

Lacombe comes up just short in 2018 Allan Cup final

Loss in the finals a ‘tough’ one to swallow for Generals.

United Robotics of Lacombe founder wins Woody Flowers Award

Award recognizes Warren Kreway for his work in mentoring young people

Health Minister Sarah Hoffman discusses Community Paramedic Program

Hoffman was in Red Deer meeting with patients who have used the service

Trudeau capping French visit with National Assembly speech

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau capping French visit with National Assembly speech, then heads to U.K.

Family of Stettler homicide victim invites public to attend reception

Service for James Hulkovich on April 19

New Alberta law would allow province to restrict flow of oil and gas

Government would be able to direct truckers, pipeline companies on how much product could be shipped

Patrick Chan hopes to open skating school in Vancouver

Three-time world champion moves on ‘with a huge smile’

RCMP raid chop shop near Viking Apr.5

RCMP recover over $100,000 in stolen property including guns, vehicles from all over Alberta

Jackknifed semi near Innisfail

Monday’s snowfall covered central Alberta highway roads

Changing self-defence laws not an easy process

MP Blaine Calkins working on rural crime issues, says there’s many facets to taking on rural crime

Elizabeth May, other anti-pipeline protesters to be criminally charged

Crown will take over the contempt charges initially filed by Kinder Morgan

Most Read