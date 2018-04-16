photo submitted

Red Deer bus driver awarded Alberta Motor Transportation Award

Kelly Farranto is being recognized as a leader in the student transportation industry

Red Deer Catholic Transportation bus driver Kelly Farranto is being recognized as a leader in the student transportation industry, after being awarded with the March Driver of the Month Award from Alberta Motor Transport Association (AMTA).

￼Farranto currently drives a full-time bus route and is a Parts Manager at Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools Transportation Department. She started her career as a professional school bus operator when she was 18-years-old, following a long family history of transportation professionals. Now married and with children of her own, she has introduced a new generation to the school bus sector.

Farranto was one of the first women to train drivers to operate Motor Coach. Over her impressive career she has had the opportunity to meet many people and transport athletes and coaches to events, such as the Brier and the World Junior Hockey Championships. Farranto was also a part of a convoy of bus drivers that went to the Yukon to transport school buses back to Alberta. One of Farranto’s goals is to one day operate a big earth mover.

“Honestly I wasn’t at all surprised when I heard that Kelly received the award. Kelly actually helped train me when I started here at Transportation. I have known her for awhile and she has had a passion and skill level for safe driving,” said Assistant Transportation Manager Shevon Medicraft at Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools.

“The impact is phenomenal for us here in Transportation. We have not only recognized Kelly in the Transportation department, but also across the province people are recognizing her.”

Farranto affirms there is nothing better than when a student who has been on her bus route in the past, comes up to her and says thank you. You don’t know how much I needed your ‘good morning’ and ‘have a good day’ greetings.”

AMTA provides programs for employers to nominate their employees for performance in health and safety. They define standards for performance of drivers and have established guidelines for evaluation. Employers recognize the program as an important tool for spotlighting employees committed to road and workplace safety. For more information, please visit the AMTA website at https://amta.ca/.

-Submitted by Red Deer Regional Catholic Schools

