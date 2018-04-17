photo submitted

Spring food drive a big help for Red Deer Food Bank

Red Deer families volunteer their time in massive food drive taking place this week

Alberta’s economic downturn has been challenging for Central Alberta families and many have turned to the Red Deer Food Bank for help. “We’ve definitely seen an increased demand over the last two years,” says Alice Kolisnyk, deputy director of the Red Deer Food Bank. “The food is going out as fast as it’s coming in.”

A spring food drive organized by members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Red Deer has become an important way for the Red Deer Food Bank to stock its shelves. Bags will be delivered to the doorsteps of homes on the south side of the city early this week and they will be picked up on April 21st between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. and delivered to the Red Deer Food Bank.

“We do a fall food drive in the north half of the city and a spring food drive in the south half of the city every year,” said Jennifer Stephan, Red Deer Stake Food Drive coordinator. “Red Deer citizens have been very generous and together the two food drives typically bring in between 18,000 -20,000 kg of food.”

All south-area residents are reminded to please support the food bank by leaving a food donation on their doorstep this Saturday. Anyone who does not get a yellow bag in their mailbox next week is more than welcome to bring donations to the Bower chapel (3002 47th Ave) between 10 a.m. and noon on April 21st.

“Red Deer residents have always been supportive of the Red Deer Food Bank,” Kolisnyk explained. “When we put out a call for help, they always come through.”

– Story submitted by Ryan Handley

Previous story
Trudeau capping French visit with National Assembly speech
Next story
UPDATE: Lacombe resident takes home STARS Lottery Show Home

Just Posted

Spring food drive a big help for Red Deer Food Bank

Red Deer families volunteer their time in massive food drive taking place this week

City council to have report on cannabis retailing back in four weeks

A hearing for land use bylaw amendments related to cannabis stores in Red Deer was held Monday

Red Deer bus driver awarded Alberta Motor Transportation Award

Kelly Farranto is being recognized as a leader in the student transportation industry

Lacombe comes up just short in 2018 Allan Cup final

Loss in the finals a ‘tough’ one to swallow for Generals.

United Robotics of Lacombe founder wins Woody Flowers Award

Award recognizes Warren Kreway for his work in mentoring young people

Health Minister Sarah Hoffman discusses Community Paramedic Program

Hoffman was in Red Deer meeting with patients who have used the service

Trudeau capping French visit with National Assembly speech

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau capping French visit with National Assembly speech, then heads to U.K.

Family of Stettler homicide victim invites public to attend reception

Service for James Hulkovich on April 19

New Alberta law would allow province to restrict flow of oil and gas

Government would be able to direct truckers, pipeline companies on how much product could be shipped

Patrick Chan hopes to open skating school in Vancouver

Three-time world champion moves on ‘with a huge smile’

RCMP raid chop shop near Viking Apr.5

RCMP recover over $100,000 in stolen property including guns, vehicles from all over Alberta

Jackknifed semi near Innisfail

Monday’s snowfall covered central Alberta highway roads

Changing self-defence laws not an easy process

MP Blaine Calkins working on rural crime issues, says there’s many facets to taking on rural crime

Elizabeth May, other anti-pipeline protesters to be criminally charged

Crown will take over the contempt charges initially filed by Kinder Morgan

Most Read