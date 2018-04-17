Spring food drive a big help for Red Deer Food Bank

Alberta’s economic downturn has been challenging for Central Alberta families and many have turned to the Red Deer Food Bank for help. “We’ve definitely seen an increased demand over the last two years,” says Alice Kolisnyk, deputy director of the Red Deer Food Bank. “The food is going out as fast as it’s coming in.”

A spring food drive organized by members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Red Deer has become an important way for the Red Deer Food Bank to stock its shelves. Bags will be delivered to the doorsteps of homes on the south side of the city early this week and they will be picked up on April 21st between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. and delivered to the Red Deer Food Bank.

“We do a fall food drive in the north half of the city and a spring food drive in the south half of the city every year,” said Jennifer Stephan, Red Deer Stake Food Drive coordinator. “Red Deer citizens have been very generous and together the two food drives typically bring in between 18,000 -20,000 kg of food.”

All south-area residents are reminded to please support the food bank by leaving a food donation on their doorstep this Saturday. Anyone who does not get a yellow bag in their mailbox next week is more than welcome to bring donations to the Bower chapel (3002 47th Ave) between 10 a.m. and noon on April 21st.

“Red Deer residents have always been supportive of the Red Deer Food Bank,” Kolisnyk explained. “When we put out a call for help, they always come through.”

– Story submitted by Ryan Handley