STARS Lottery - A Lacombe resident recently won the STARS Show Home in Calgary. Todd Colin Vaughan/Lacombe Express

Lacombe resident takes home STARS Lottery Show Home

Brent Sage wins $948,000 Calgary in STARS fundraising lottery

Lacombe resident Brent Sage recently won the $948,000 STARS Calgary show home.

“We are so appreciative of what STARS does, especially most recently in Humboldt,” said Sage. “We have always supported STARS, as our daughter was airlifted from Red Deer to Edmonton about 28 years ago.”

The lottery, which is in its 25th year, is the largest source of funding for STARS, whose work supports critically ill and injured patients across the province.

This year, the lottery finished at 95 per cent sold, raised approximately $10 million in net profit and handed out over 3,035 prizes valued at over $4.7 million.

Wendy Beauchesne, executive vice president, was on hand when the winners of the lottery were contacted.

“The support of our allies is what makes STARS soar. Thank you, Alberta for joining our fight to save lives,” said Beauchesne. “By supporting the STARS lottery for 25 years, you have continued to fuel our passion and innovation as we deliver vital care to critically ill and injured Albertans across the province.”

This years’ other big winners include Frank and Bev Kehoe of St. Albert, who won the $975,000 Edmonton show home; Boris Ovtchinnikov of Calgary, who won the Lethbridge home valued at $892,500; and George Wheaton of Calgary who won the $500,000 Dream Fund.

“We have bought STARS lottery tickets for years, as our son has been a pilot with medevac fixed wing for 10 years,” said Frank Kehoe. “We have a large family and we all travel on the highways frequently, so we understand the importance of STARS.”

Other prizes includes the Lucky STARZ 50/50, valued at $1.75 million; the Early Bird prize, valued at $350,000; a 2018 Audi S3 Technik; a 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA250; a 2018 Lexus IS300; and a 2018 Jeep Compass North FWD.

For more information, log on to starslotteryalberta.ca

-Submitted by STARS Lottery

