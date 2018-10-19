Sorenson Station solar panel installation complete

The project was approved by council during 2018 capital budget debates late last year

Installation of the new solar panels on the roof of the Sorenson Station Parkade is complete.

The project to replace the living roof started in August, and the solar panels will now be a source of energy for the City of Red Deer.

“Energy collected by the new solar panels will provide power to the parkade, and any excess energy will flow back into the City’s electrical grid,” said Erin Stuart, inspections and licensing manager with the City of Red Deer, “The solar panels will allow us to continue to make use of the rooftop, providing environmental and economic benefits to the City.”

The project cost approximately $549,000 and was approved by City council during 2018 capital budget debates late last year.

The City was successful in obtaining funding through the Alberta Municipal Solar Program grant for $109,740 towards the project.

-Submitted by the City of Red Deer