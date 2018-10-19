Red Deer RCMP investigate vehicle fire in Riverside Meadows

RCMP do not believe this was a random event

Red Deer RCMP are looking for public assistance to identify unknown vandals who caused a truck fire in Riverside Meadows Thursday morning.

Red Deer RCMP were on patrol in Riverside Meadows at 11:15 a.m. on Oct. 18th when they saw black smoke nearby and determined that a truck was on fire on the 5800 block of 60A St.

Red Deer Emergency Services attended and extinguished the fire. The truck was parked and empty at the time and no injuries were sustained.

RCMP located the vehicle owner, who reported that two or three unknown suspects wearing face coverings had thrown a bottle through his residence window then fled in a blue truck, believed to be a Ford. The victim then discovered that his truck was on fire.

At this point in the investigation, RCMP do not believe this was a random event.

Police continue to investigate with support from the RCMP Forensic Identification Section, and ask anyone with information about this crime to contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at P3Tips.com. If your information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.

-Submitted by Red Deer RCMP

