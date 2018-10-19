Online business licence applications now available

In September, City council approved a new Business Licence Bylaw (3609/2018) requiring all businesses operating in the City of Red Deer to obtain a business licence.

To make applying for and renewing business licences easier, a new online application platform launched this week allows owners to apply anytime and from anywhere.

The new system is called MyLicence and it is available for both resident and non-resident business owners.

It allows for either annual renewable or short-term licences, depending on the business’ needs.

“We know that business owners are busy and it isn’t always easy to make a trip to City Hall during office hours,” said Erin Stuart, inspections & licensing manager. “The new system gives them the flexibility to apply at a time that is convenient for them.”

Business owners are able to apply online for their 2018 licence free of charge through MyLicence or in person. Those currently operating under a business licence – do not have to reapply, but will see a new licence category and fee for their 2019 licence.

Businesses previously operating under an Occupancy Permit are required to obtain an annual, renewable business licence.

