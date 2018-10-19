Red Deer RCMP investigate second failed ATM theft attempt

This is the second attempt to steal the ATM from Eastview IGA in less than a week

Red Deer RCMP are investigating a second unsuccessful attempt to steal an ATM after a truck drove through the doors of the Eastview IGA early Thursday morning.

This is the second attempt to steal the ATM from this business in less than a week using a truck to smash through the doors.

At approximately 3:15 a.m. on Oct. 18th, Red Deer RCMP responded to a report of a break and enter in progress at the IGA located at 3839 40th Ave. after suspects drove a red Ford F350 through the doors of the store. Two male passengers wearing face coverings exited the truck and attempted to steal the ATM but weren’t successful.

The truck had been reported stolen out of Red Deer on Oct. 15th and was recovered abandoned in the Clearview neighbourhood shortly after the break-in.

At this point in the investigation, RCMP have not determined if this crime was committed by the same suspects as the Oct. 14th break and enter and ATM theft attempt; RCMP continue to investigate.

If you have information about this crime, please contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at P3Tips.com. If your information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.

-Submitted by Red Deer RCMP