Colourfully named cannabis products appeal to youth, Tory health critic says

Conservative health critic Marilyn Gladu says the Liberal government needs to do more to ensure cannabis products available online are not enticing to young people

Scroll through Ontario’s online cannabis shop and you’ll see strains of marijuana called Banana Split and Tangerine Dream.

The names appear on packages even though the Cannabis Act is meant to discourage kids from using cannabis by prohibiting products that appeal to youth.

The law also forbids packaging or labelling cannabis in a way that is attractive to the demographic.

Gladu says the fact cannabis products are allowed to bear these names shows there is no enforcement of the spirit of the regulation.

A federal spokesman had no immediate comment, but said he was looking into the issue.

The Canadian Press

Most Read