Featuring about 80 vendors, the annual Red Deer Home Renovation Design Show runs through to Sunday at Westerner Park. Mark Weber/Red Deer Express

The Red Deer Home Renovation Design Show runs through to Sunday at Westerner Park

Lots of ideas for fall renovation, decor, design, organization, construction and indoor living projects

The Red Deer Home Renovation & Design Show runs through to Sunday at Westerner Park.

The show features loads of ideas for fall renovation, decor, design, organization, construction and indoor living projects, organizers say.

“The thing about the Renovation & Design Show is that it’s a one-stop shop for customers. They come here and they can talk to anyone from builders to suppliers,” said Derek Fredeen, president of the Building Industry and Land Development Association – Central Alberta.

“Renovations have become quite big in our industry with the economy’s downtown and so on, so people are sometimes looking to renovate as opposed to build or buy.

“This show really offers them a lot of opportunity to see what’s new, improved and out there to work with on their houses,” he said.

More than 80 exhibitors will be onhand running the gamut from renovators and the trades to suppliers and designers. There will also be educational sessions to check out as well.

The show, which runs in the Parkland Pavilion, goes through to 8 p.m. on Friday, from 10 a.m. to 6 pm. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

“There is everything from the home building industry from heating to floors to doors to covering your garage floors,” he said, adding there is also an array of specialty vendors that focus on everything from hair to shoe polish. “There’s really a little bit of everything!”

Other highlights include a main stage speaker schedule that will focus on experts presented by Building Industry and Land Development Association – Central Alberta.

Speakers include Nadine Carter from Nadine Carter Home Studio who will discuss popular colour trends and identify how you can incorporate them into your home. She’s set to speak Oct. 20th at 2 p.m. and Oct. 21st at 1 p.m.

Local designers Kelly Holyoak from Normandeau Window Coverings and Sofie Blunck from Sofie B Design will be discussing how to choose durable, low maintenance materials for your home without compromising style.

Their talk is slated for Oct. 20th at 11 a.m.

Amanda Gigliotti of Casa Interiors will offer suggestions on how to help plan your renovations from lighting and audio innovation to ‘finish, furniture and fluff!’

She speaks Oct. 20th at 1 p.m

Residential interior consultant Louise Berry from 4 U Design will speak on ‘Colour Theory for Science Geeks’. She speaks Oct. 20th and Oct. 21st at noon both days.

Finally, Shea Doyle of Energy Efficiency Alberta will be informing homeowners how they can now get a rebate for a home energy evaluation, learn the best ways they can make their homes more efficient in a way that works for them and get access to a much larger array of home improvement rebates with a new online portal.

That session runs Oct. 20th at 3 p.m.

“We also have an ‘Ask the Expert’ booth so throughout the weekend we will have different people there, who you can ask specific questions of if you can’t find the right booth around the show,” said Fredeen. “Stop by the booth and talk to them.

“This show also ties in really well with the Home Show we put on in March. This is kind of a smaller version (focused) on renovation. It’s definitely an opportunity to get out and check out what we do in our industry.”

Also, folks can take a break in the Refresh! Lounge, also presented by the Building Industry and Land Development Association – Central Alberta.

This marks the fourth anniversary of the Home Renovation & Design Show, while the Home Show next spring will be celebrating its 40th anniversary.

For more information, check out www.reddeerhomeshow.ca.

