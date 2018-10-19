B.C. high school teacher faces sexual assault charges

A Mt. Boucherie teacher has been charged with child luring, sexual exploitation and sexual assault.

A former West Kelowna teacher has been charged with child luring, sexual exploitation, sexual assault and an attempt to obstruct justice.

Court documents indicate that West Kelowna resident Brad Michael Furman, 29, was in court Wednesday and will return Oct. 25 for an arraignment hearing —the appearance where he will hear the charge against him in the presence of a judge and he will be able to enter a plea of guilty or not guilty.

READ MORE: FORMER COP SENTENCED AFTER CREEP CATCHERS STING

The offences are alleged to have taken place between March 16 and May 1 2018.

Kevin Kaardal, superintendent of Central Okanagan public schools, said that Furman is no longer employed with the district and his last day of work at Mount Boucherie Secondary was in May 2018.

“Student safety is our number one priority and whenever there is an indication that’s at risk we act swiftly and use all of our resources, including RCMP,” said Kaardal.

Furman is not in custody. A $10,000 surety has been posted. Among his bail conditions are a ban on going near any school in the Central Okanagan and he’s not allowed to possess a cellphone or any other device that can access the internet.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Sorenson Station solar panel installation complete
Next story
Colourfully named cannabis products appeal to youth, Tory health critic says

Just Posted

The Red Deer Home Renovation Design Show runs through to Sunday at Westerner Park

Lots of ideas for fall renovation, decor, design, organization, construction and indoor living projects

Red Deer RCMP investigate second failed ATM theft attempt

This is the second attempt to steal the ATM from Eastview IGA in less than a week

Red Deer North UCP candidates have their say on health care, balancing the budget and infrastructure

Candidate selected for UCP North Oct. 27th

Get your scare on at the annual Zed Haunted House

The haunted house opens tonight at 6833 66th St.

UPDATE: Two men face charges in the abduction of Aurora Rafer

RCMP are continuing to investigate

Singer k.d. lang receives Alberta’s highest honour

Celebrated singer-songwriter k.d. lang received the Alberta Order of Excellence in Edmonton

Colourfully named cannabis products appeal to youth, Tory health critic says

Conservative health critic Marilyn Gladu says the Liberal government needs to do more to ensure cannabis products available online are not enticing to young people

B.C. high school teacher faces sexual assault charges

A Mt. Boucherie teacher has been charged with child luring, sexual exploitation and sexual assault.

Fashion Fridays: You can never have enough shoes

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Migrants, police mass in town on Guatemala-Mexico border

Many of the more than 2,000 Hondurans in a migrant caravan trying to wend its way to the United States left spontaneously with little more than the clothes on their backs and what they could quickly throw into backpacks.

Trump: ‘Severe’ consequences if Saudis murdered Khashoggi

Pro-government newspaper Yeni Safak on Wednesday said it had obtained audio recordings of the alleged killing of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi inside the Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2.

Feds dead set against ‘ridiculous’ quotas to replace steel, aluminum tariffs

Donald Trump imposed the so-called Section 232 tariffs — 25 per cent on steel and 10 per cent on aluminum — back in June on national security grounds.

Campus brawl leads to charge against B.C. football player

Takudzwa Timothy Brandon Gandire, a 21-year-old defensive back from Vancouver, is charged with assault causing bodily harm.

Stadium vendor seen in pizza spitting video pleads guilty

The 21-year-old’s sentencing is Nov. 15. His lawyer has said he understood what he did was wrong and was remorseful.

Most Read