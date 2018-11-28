BLACK PRESS FILE PHOTO

Slow-speed chase leads to Blackfalds RCMP arrest

Driver arrested for failing to stop travelling 60 - 80 km/hr on QEII

Lacombe County, Alberta – The RCMP arrested a 26-year-old male following a short pursuit which occurred mid afternoon on November 27, on the QE2. The RCMP continue to investigate and charges are pending.

At 2:49 p.m., a vehicle was seen to be driving erratically on the highway and a Blackfalds RCMP officer attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle did not stop and given the dangerous driving pattern a pursuit was declared. The Ponoka Integrated Traffic Unit was deployed to assist. At 3:08 p.m., the pursuit came to an end when the vehicle drove into the east ditch and got stuck, south of Highway 12.

The male driver, and lone occupant, was taken into police custody without further incident. He is facing charges related to his driving.

During this incident, the speeds of the vehicle on the highway were between 60 – 80 km/hr. Traffic was delayed behind the police vehicles for the duration of this pursuit. The RCMP want to thank the public for their patience during this incident, and also for their consideration in giving the officers a safe pocket to work in, and manage this situation.

