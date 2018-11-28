Calgary murder trial told slain girl seen with man fitting accused’s description

Edward Downey, who is 48, is accused of first-degree murder in the deaths of Sara Baillie and her five-year-old daughter Taliyah Marsman in July 2016

Loved ones wept in a Calgary courtroom as they heard testimony from a retiree who said he saw a little girl getting into a car with someone who looked like the man accused of killing her.

Edward Downey, who is 48, is accused of first-degree murder in the deaths of Sara Baillie and her five-year-old daughter Taliyah Marsman in July 2016.

Douglas Jesson testified he lived in the same neighbourhood where the mother and daughter lived and was home the day Baillie was found dead in her basement apartment.

Jesson said he was looking out his side window and saw a stocky black man walking with a dark-haired girl who seemed to be crying.

He said the girl, with a suitcase and red-and-white polka-dot rainboots, was walking ahead of the man from a white car into a sedan with tinted windows.

The trial has already heard Baillie had a white Ford Fusion and Downey would drive his then-girlfriend’s car, which was a grey Dodge Charger with dark windows.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.