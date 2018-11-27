MEGLobal Canada made a $2 million donation to the expansion of the MEGlobal Athletic Park’s Fieldhouse, as well as the construction of new track and field facilities. Todd Colin Vaughan/Lacombe Express

WATCH: MEGlobal Athletic Park receives $2 million boost towards new Lacombe track

Expanded fieldhouse and new track and field facility to be included in $4 million plan

The Lacombe Athletic Park Association (LAPA) recently received a huge boost from MEGlobal Canada in the form of a $2 million donation.

The funding will go towards an expansion of the MEGlobal Athletic Park Fieldhouse and the creating of a brand new, world-class track and field facility

“We are absolutely thrilled that MEGlobal Canada has donated $2 million to to the Lacombe Athletic Park Association to help see us through the project of adding to our fieldhouse, adding additional change rooms, adding washroom facilities — as well as adding a first class, world quality track to our field here,” Bruce Miller, acting chair of the LAPA, said. “It allows our athletes here in Central Alberta to train like the pros and play like the pros.”

The $2 million covers roughly half of the $4 million proposed expansion costs — the rest of which will be fund raised through the support or LAPA’s partners: the City of Lacombe, Lacombe County and Wolf Creek Public Schools.

“Our goal is to work with our partners to see how we can access further funding, whether that is through grants, fundraising or sponsorships,” Miller said. “The plans will be revealed shortly with how we will tackle coming up with the remainder of the money.”

Miller said that through consultation, it became clear the expansion of he fieldhouse was priority Number 1, with the track being a close second. There is also the additional possibility of improved spectator areas at the athletic park.

“That $2 million is a great start and working towards funding the rest of the project is our big push and goal for the next couple years,” Miller said.

Miller said the track will benefit schools in the region, as well as community groups looking to train throughout the year.

“We have a strong running community in Lacombe with lots of avid runners that I see using the track,” he sad. “There is also the potential to host large track and field events.

“This is a good central location and this would be one of the Top 4 locations in terms of quality of track.”

Also announced was the 20-year extension of MEGlobal’s naming rights at the field.

“It speaks volumes for the commitment to community from our partner,” Miller said. “We have a corporate sponsor right outside our door who is willing to invest in our youth, the community and Central Alberta.

“Thank you isn’t enough for that type of donation but thank you very much MEGlobal.”

Rocco Schurink, MEGlobal Canada vice president of operations, said this $2 million commitment is about community sustainability.

“MEGlobal is extremely excited to support this expansion because MEGlobal Athletic Park not only provides schools, other local teams and community groups with a state-of-the-art athletic facility for sports and other activities, but it also provides a significant economic contribution to the whole region,” he said.

Lacombe Mayor Grant Creasey said the City is excited by MEGlobal’s contribution.

“The Association has had a long history of demonstrated success and we look forward to continuing our positive partnership with them to improve quality of life for residents through the provision of world-class track and field facilities and amenities,” he said.”

Construction on the fieldhouse is expected to begin in Spring 2019 and the track is expected to begin construction in 2020.


todd.vaughan@lacombeexpress.com
