Surrounded by members of Canada Post NDP leader Jagmeet Singh listens to a question from the media about back to work legislation Friday November 23, 2018 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Singh to run in Burnaby South byelection

Despite friendlier Brampton opening, Singh will run in Burnaby South

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he still intends to run in a federal byelection in British Columbia, even though a friendlier riding in his hometown of Brampton, Ont. has suddenly opened up.

Singh says he’s chosen to make Burnaby South his federal political home.

“I’ve made it clear, my decision to run in Burnaby South, and I continue to remain clear on that decision,” he said.

RELATED: PM to call three by-elections, giving Singh chance to win seat

On Thursday, Liberal Raj Grewal announced he is resigning immediately as the MP for Brampton East for unspecified personal and medical reasons.

Singh would likely coast to victory in Brampton East, the riding he represented for six years in the Ontario legislature, now held provincially by his brother Gurratan. Burnaby South, which the NDP won by just over 500 votes in 2015, will be a tougher slog for him.

When he was first elected federal NDP leader last fall, Singh intended to wait until next October’s general election to gain a seat in the House of Commons and he said Brampton East was where he wanted to run.

RELATED: NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh loses chief of staff for ‘personal reasons’

However, under intense pressure to get into the Commons sooner after a shaky start as leader, Singh announced in August that he would run in an eventual byelection in Burnaby South. That seat was vacated in mid-September by former NDP MP Kennedy Stewart, who ran successfully to become Vancouver’s mayor.

Early in the new year, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to set an early February date for byelections in Burnaby South and at least two other vacant ridings. He could also add the now-vacant Brampton East to the roster.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Professor of cannabis science is launched at the University of B.C.
Next story
Environment Canada calling for 2 to 4 centimetres of snow in Red Deer

Just Posted

Environment Canada calling for 2 to 4 centimetres of snow in Red Deer

Snow will clear up overnight, Saturday will be cloudy, Sunday sunny

Joy’s School of Dance to present Narnia at Red Deer College

Show based on classic children’s story

Jett Grande wins Gold for Canada in International Mixed Martial Arts Federation Worlds Championship

Red Deer athlete has big hopes for his future in the sport

Red Deer Public Works talks snow removal

City starts out winter season with 12,000 tonnes of sand

WATCH: Salvation Army launches annual Christmas Kettle campaign

This year’s Christmas Kettle Campaign goal is $240,000

WATCH: Festival of Trees 2018 runs all weekend at Westerner Park

Annual winter festival raises money for the Red Deer Regional Hospital

Three more cases of E. coli confirmed, none found in tested Canadian lettuce

The total number of cases since mid-October is 22

Liberals push Canada Post bill to Friday-night votes

The Senate is set to sit Saturday and, if necessary, Sunday, to deal with the bill,

Singh to run in Burnaby South byelection

Despite friendlier Brampton opening, Singh will run in Burnaby South

Professor of cannabis science is launched at the University of B.C.

Epidemiologist and research scientist M-J Milloy will be the first Canopy Growth professor

Alberta proposes $40 million investment into Bighorn Country over five years

Province seeks feedback on the proposal which brings 3 new provincial parks to the area

Stettler RCMP warning residents about scam

Gift Cloud pyramid scheme

Rimbey RCMP warn of CRA scam artists

The woman was wearing a wig and fake name tag, demanding $6,000 in “payments”

Canada Post responds to B.C. mail carrier’s claims of questionable tactics during strike

Corporation says ‘isolation’ of cheques is part of a program agreed to by both sides

Most Read